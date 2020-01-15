The verdict’s in – 2020 is all about TikTok. If you want to wish your grandparent’s happy birthday, you go on Facebook. If you want to get into an argument with someone about politics, you get tweeting. If you want to post a shameless selfie, you get on Instagram.

If you want to be the next big thing on social media, you grow your TikTok account. TikTok is still relatively new – but it won’t be for long.

TikTok are soon to be bringing out a “link in bio” option, so the potential for traffic to your blog is huge.

Unless you want to buy TikTok fans – Your window of time to become a TikTok star is waning, so if you want to learn how to grow a killer TikTok account in 2020, read on.

1. You’re a Natural

The first thing you need to nail is your on-camera persona. Some people are just more comfortable in front of the camera than others, and most of the time, the audience can tell. If you’re genuinely trying to grow your TikTok account because it’s your passion, then don’t just make content – entertain the masses.

Not only should you enjoy being in front of the camera, but don’t forget to be spontaneous, too. There are a lot of viral challenges swirling around out there right now – but this doesn’t mean that you can’t put your own spin on them. Most importantly – be yourself. People want authenticity.

2. Get to the Point



You already know that you’ve got just 60 seconds to impress your audience – and for some, this is more than enough time to make them go crazy.

Just like with everything else on social media, the more concise you are with your content, the more people are going to hang around. Keep your content short and to the point – nobody wants to get to the end of that 60 seconds, and wonder what was left. It’ll take a bit of getting used to, but the quicker you can learn to work within this timeframe, the better.

3. Be Unique

This sounds more like a common-sense -parent-lecture kind of tip, but a little bit of originality and being unique goes a long way. People love continuity, but they also love and appreciate originality too.

You’ve got your heart list of TikTokkers you wish you could be like one day. Why do you like them so much? Because they bring something different to the table. You can’t put your finger on it, but it’s there. They’re broken out of the mold and have something different to offer their fans. Even when you participate in viral challenges, make them your own – just like we talked about above. Being unique can even extend to using a bot to automate your account.

4. Edit Those Videos

Is 60 seconds too short of a video to edit? As if. All videos out there on all platforms, no matter how short they are, translate better if they’ve been through a bit of an edit.

You don’t have to get supped up and invest in Adobe or anything, but we definitely recommend learning some basic video editing skills that will take your videos from a 6 to a 9. All the kids are doing it these days – no, really, they are.

Final Thoughts

Have you been putting off your TikTok growth because you’re scared of failing? Don’t be. The only thing you should be scared of is not starting your TikTok growth sooner.

The time is nigh, and the moon is exactly where it should be. There’s never been a better time than right now to give your TikTok account your all, and grow it like it’s never been grown before. Make 2020 the year that you went viral on TikTok, and grew your profile to heights you couldn’t have even dreamt of. Happy TikTokking!