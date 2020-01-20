How’s the Monday, job hunters? Here are the best paid blogging jobs, writing jobs, and more from our Job Board.

Paid blogging jobs

Sleepjobs’ site has just passed 100+ articles which means that they’re expanding. They are looking to hire 2 new long term writers able to produce 1-2 articles per week ranging from 500-2500 words, depending on the specific topic. They are paying 0.03/word (USD). They are looking for the ability to research and convey information in an interesting and helpful way, native English speaker, someone with great command of the English language (grammar, spelling, and punctuation), ability to learn and adhere to our posting style and schedule, ability to write product reviews and how-to style articles, sleep-related or Health & Wellness writing experience is a plus!

Would you want to help build a channel that explores what makes you, you? From your anatomical quirks to your evolutionary roots, we’re embracing the diversity and variation that exists within the ephemeral human form. You’ll be writing for anyone who has a body. This might be the folks who dig anatomy already or the ones who didn’t know they were into the stories contained within their skin (and you’re here to convince them).

Thinkful is a new type of school that brings high-growth tech careers to ambitious people everywhere. They provide 1-on-1 learning through their network of industry experts, hiring partners, and online platforms to deliver a structured and flexible education. Thinkful offers programs in web development, data science, and design, with in-person communities in up-and-coming tech hubs around the U.S. To join the Thinkful network visit thinkful.com.

SmartBug Media, a leading digital and content marketing agency, is seeking a freelance marketing technology writer who has practical experience in the field, particularly with Marketo marketing automation software, knowledge of inbound and digital marketing and sales teams, understanding of, and passion for, the Marketo landscape and a desire to drive the conversation. They are looking for someone who consistently delivers high-quality work in the form of blog posts, bylines, and whitepapers. The selected candidate will work closely with our marketing department to produce four 800-word blog posts and one to two bylines per month.

They are looking for an enthusiastic blog writer to join their creative team. You will work closely with the creative director and social media manager. As a blog writer, you should be able to perform thorough research on various topics and have a keen eye for detail. Ultimately, you should be able to deliver good quality content and match the voice and tone per client.