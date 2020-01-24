9 Most Popular Blogging Niches in 2020

If you’re new to blogging and are out looking for ideas for what kind of blog you might want, then you came to the right place. 2020 is full of great and new opportunities for you. Now, if you haven’t made up your mind on what kind of blog type you want to run, allow us to guide you with our suggestions for the most popular blogging niches this year.

Now, if you’re not aware already, your blog has to stay committed to a specific subject matter or area of expertise hence, niche. That’s because it will help your website stay focused in terms of search engine optimization. In fact, a blog that sticks to one or two niches has better chances of ranking higher than a blog that has no specific niche.

So, we’ve listed some of the most popular blogging niches there are in 2020. This way you can decide on what kind of blog or blogging to pursue in case you don’t already have a vision.

Fashion

No surprise here, fashion has always been popular. It was all the rage last year and prior and it will still be come the near future. Also, blogging is a niche that will likely not go out of style… no pun intended. That’s because fashion and clothing have always been an inherent factor in modern or even past human societies.

Moreover, fashion blogs tend to have great income too since they can easily be integrated with many online stores that sell clothing, apparel, jewelry, and even makeup. It’s popular but it does tend to be saturated, so make sure you plan out your specific niche within the fashion niche in order to compete more smoothly.

Travel

Like fashion blogs, travel blogs also provide a great opportunity for blog owners to seamlessly monetize their websites. Travel blogs can be integrated with ticket sales, discounts, and travel agents, among many other businesses that help people on their vacations.

Aside from that, traveling is just one of the most ubiquitous hobbies these days. The downside is that maintaining your content can be costly and might require manpower. After all, you’re basically recording all your escapades in another country.

Gaming

Everyone and his dog play video games these days. Even regular people only need their phones to play video games. As such, gaming blogs are also very popular. Well, they were already popular years ago but they have certainly risen in popularity more these days.

This also makes gaming blogs easy to maintain and create. You’ll find no shortage of content and even contributors to your blog. However, this niche alone is still quite big. You’ll want to stick to covering gaming platforms (consoles, PC, phones, etc.) or even genres, that way you won’t be competing with the bigger sites.

Tech

Like gaming, technology is nearly everywhere these days in a city. It’s in everyone’s pockets, at work, or schools. For that matter, it is very much a viable blogging niche and is bound to be a good venture.

Of course, like gaming, tech is also quite a wide niche in itself. You’ll have to go narrower and more specific when it comes to tech. It can be anything from phones, computers, web development, and even blogging itself or other guides. In any case, you’ll find plenty of sub-niches worth choosing.

Health

We have here yet again, another wide niche or topic to explore. Health can be many things from spiritual, mental, or even physical health. It can also be a medical blog depending on your expertise or walk in life.

In any case, more and more people are becoming health conscious these days with the influx of millennials and other younger generations in the job industry. That means there’s no shortage of audience or viewers for your blog whichever aspect of health you pick. Just make sure that you know your subject well enough or better yet, have an expert on board.

Food

In addition to health, food is also something we cannot live without. Like more popular blog niches here, the food niche is also something that will never spoil at any point in the blogging industry. After all, everyone loves food.

So whether you’re a chef or have a restaurant and want to share your cooking with the world, food blogs are always welcome. You’ll want to include videos and photos for this regardless of whether you’re doing food reviews or sharing food recipes.

Marketing

The trend for digital marketing has mostly only gone up in the past years. This is likely correlated with improving internet infrastructures and the development of newer technology. Digital marketing can bring new jobs as fast as it can make old ones obsolete. Nevertheless, this makes it an interesting blog topic as you can’t really have too many experts and pundits in this industry.

You’ll find that the demand for digital marketing is still high and might even keep getting higher in the next few years as long as technology keeps improving. Even blogging falls into this category and the good part here is that you can diversify your sub-niches since digital marketing isn’t that broad compared to other niches.

Relationships

Relationships and dating are definitely in these days like they always have been since time immemorial. The concept of love, after all, has always been an intriguing and timeless topic for anyone and it usually results in relationships.

You don’t even have to be an expert in order to make content about relationships. you just have to have experience regarding the matter and respectable insights, of course. As with many niches here, it’s better if you’re an expert.

Personal finance/development

With all the financial and personal problems available today, helping people with tips and advice is much appreciated. It’s a win-win scenario where you also get to make some income blogging (assuming you monetize). That’s why nearly everyone likes personal development blogs.

It’s even better if you can assist your audience with financial decisions and growth. If you’re a legitimate professional with this subject, you can even set up online classes and courses for this.

Whichever niche of these most popular blogging niches you choose, just make sure to stick with them or enrich them and you’ll see them grow in no time.