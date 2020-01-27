How’s the Monday, job hunters? Here are the best paid blogging jobs, writing jobs, and more from our Job Board.

Paid blogging jobs

Founded in 2011, Tempesta Media is a leading provider of content marketing solutions. They serve customers in over 100 industries and support more than 25,000 continuously-vetted, professional writers. Their solution provides significant improvements to each stage of customers’ content production and publication cycles. They seek contract writers, who can commit to writing content on an ongoing basis (with a target of 3+ articles per week). All content assignments are paid on a per-word basis depending on your area of expertise and writing quality.

Wonder is an on-demand research network where bright minds like you come to explore intriguing and intellectually stimulating topics. With Wonder, you can earn while you learn. It’s simple. Do research, get paid. The research you’ll do serves as the bedrock for strategies and initiatives by their clients, who include top-tier consulting firms, VCs, and international marketing agencies. As a Wonder Analyst, you’ll choose where and when you want to work, learn about new topics, and develop useful professional skills. Best of all, you’ll get paid for each research request you complete! ($15/hour based on flat-fee project work).

Verywell is looking for a remote content update editor to join their growing team. As an update editor, you will join their Quality Team, a team of remote editors, producers, and fact-checkers who work on their sizeable cache of existing articles to improve the reader experience and ensure the accuracy of all of their content, old and new. Update editors may revise outdated information, polish dull or error-ridden copy, and expand text to ensure articles are detailed and comprehensive.

The Zoe Report is seeking remote, part-time Beauty Writer to cover beauty features for their beauty vertical 3-4 days per week. Day-to-day responsibilities include working closely with the Beauty Editor to pitch and write beauty content, including high-impact features, deep-dive trend stories, personal essays, and evergreen roundups that appeal to TZR’s audience via search and social platforms.

Digital Trends is seeking several freelance writers with a passion for consumer tech, gadgetry, and entertainment. This can be either a part- or full-time gig, however, they’d like it to become a consistent, long-term working relationship if they’re satisfied with your work. They’re currently looking for a competent writer who’s willing to contribute to their Entertainment section, specifically their streaming guides and related content.