Create a Unique and Beautiful Blog That Will Attract Readers

If you want to create a blog that will attract a lot of readers but aren’t sure how to do it, there’s no need to worry. You don’t need to be an experienced writer or an expert on a certain topic to write blog posts. All you need is to choose a topic you’re passionate about and share it with the world.

Running a blog is nothing more than sharing your knowledge on one or multiple topics with your readers. And as long as you’re passionate about the words you are writing, your readers will keep coming back.

But before you have loyal readers, you first need to attract people to your blog. Here are a few steps that will help you create a blog that readers will flock to.

Choose the right blogging platform

There are a lot of blogging platforms out there for you to choose from, probably more than you realize. It can be a hard choice, especially if you’re not sure what characteristics the platform needs to have.

There are many different reasons why people start blogs, and the platform you choose should be able to fulfill all of your personal requirements. Once you understand the goal and purpose of your blog, it will be easier to pinpoint the requirements you need the platform to fulfill.

However, there are certain features all bloggers should look for in a platform, regardless of the purpose of their blog. Some of them include:

Ease of use . If it takes hours just to figure out how to use the platform, it just isn’t worth your time. Not only will it take you ages to build your blog, but it will also be difficult to make any sort of changes later on. Find a platform that doesn’t require coding skills and is easy to use.

User-friendliness . If your blog isn’t user-friendly and requires a lot of effort to navigate, people will lose interest in it. It will be hard to find loyal readers if your blog is complicated.

Mobile-friendliness. Making your blog mobile-friendly is an essential part of creating a blog, as a majority of people use their mobile devices to access content on the internet.

Monetization . Even if your primary goal isn’t to make money with your blog, it might be in the future. So even if you aren’t thinking about monetizing your blog right now, you might want to do it a couple of years from now. That is why it’s important to pick a platform that will allow you to monetize your blog.

And finally, don’t rush your decision. Take your time and make sure to choose the best blogging platform, as it will be difficult to change it later on.

Choose your blog and domain name

The best blog name is the one that is descriptive and allows your readers to instantly know the purpose of your blog. If you’re writing a personal blog, just using your name would suffice. But if your blog revolves around a specific niche, use keywords that will emphasize that.

Once you think of a name for your blog, it’s time to register your domain name. A domain name is the address your blog will have on the internet, and it’s more commonly known as a URL.

Here are some tips on how to choose the best domain name:

Choose the best extension . There are many domain name extensions available today, but the most popular is the classic .com . It is the most credible and best-established extension, but it might be hard to find an available domain name with the .com extension. Good alternatives are .net and .org .

Keep it short . The best domain names have 15 characters or less. While this isn’t a rule, it would be better to have a shorter domain name. It is more memorable and less likely to be misspelled by your users.

Make it unique . Before you choose a blog and domain name, research your competitor’s blogs and see which names they are using. Try to think of a unique name that will stand out from other blogs and be memorable to your readers.

Avoid hyphens . If the domain name you want is already taken, it’s possible to add a hyphen so you get a name that is available. Avoid this, as hyphenated domains are prone to typos.

Once you have a domain name, it’s time to register it before someone else has the same idea as you for a name. The best way to do this is to head over to a reliable domain marketplace such as the NameSilo domain marketplace.

Think about SEO

Image by S K from Pixabay

Once you create your blog and register your domain name, it’s time to start writing and creating content. But it’s not enough to write just about anything if you want to attract readers. If you really want to increase blog metrics, you need to think about SEO before you even start writing your posts.

You’ve probably heard of SEO (search engine optimization) before. To put it simply, SEO is the use of keywords, backlinks, and various types of content to reach a high-ranking position on Google and other search engines.

Some SEO strategies you can apply include:

Conducting keyword research . If you want to know what your readers are interested in, do keyword research to discover topics your visitors want to read about. When you find good keywords, you can write blog posts related to them and include those keywords in the posts. This will boost your SEO ranking and bring in a larger audience.

Writing attractive blog post titles . It’s very important to write a good and enticing blog post title. These titles are SEO-friendly, especially if they include keywords, but they also motivate users to read the article.

Adding internal links . A great way to develop a relationship between old and new posts on your blog is by adding internal links. This way, you can send new readers to old but relevant blog posts and still keep old content relevant.

Of course, this is just the tip of the iceberg. There are a lot more ways you can optimize your blog for search engines. You should also keep an eye on new SEO trends, as they keep changing and improving all the time.

Add images to your blog posts

Image by Karolina Grabowska from Pixabay

Images are a great way to break the monotony of written blog posts. According to statistics, using images in blog posts gets 94% more views. You can use either your own photographs or free stock photos to make your blog posts more aesthetically pleasing.

When your blog posts are visually appealing, it’s easier to create a story that will keep your readers scrolling. The right images will be able to convey the message you’re trying to send much more efficiently than plain text ever could.

But aesthetics is far from the only reason why you should include images and other visual content to your blog posts. Some of the main reasons for having visuals in your blog posts include:

Breaking up walls of text. Your audiences just don’t want to read an article that is nothing but a seemingly endless wall of text. Large chunks of text will discourage your visitors from reading a post. But if you include images that will break up that text, the article will be much easier to read.

Boosting SEO . Adding images is another way to boost your SEO rankings, but only if you add a description to your images. Readers won’t be able to see the description you’ve added, but the search engines will. And that will make a world of difference.

Sharing on social media . A lot of successful blogs share their articles on social media to attract visitors. If you add images to your articles, they will be shared more often, and thus bring more traffic to your blog.