Social Media For Bloggers: How To Use Social Platforms To Grow Traffic

3.5 billion users and counting – that’s how many people are on social media. And if you want to blend in with crowds — and be in on the latest trends — it’s the place to be.

With that many social media users, it’s no wonder why it’s a viable channel that can reel in people to your blog. And if you don’t know the first thing about how to drive traffic from social media to your blog, don’t worry.

In this post, let’s get into social media for bloggers. This way, you can figure out how to use these social media platforms to grow your traffic.

Grow Your Followers First

First up is to find relevant users in your niche. You may want to keep an eye out for influencers or industry experts. After all, these people have excellent reputations and can help you shape your own.

Then build a relationship with them. Win over visitors by genuinely establishing a connection and earning their trust.

Then ask them to follow you back. Granted, the bond you have is rock-solid, you shouldn’t encounter problems in getting it done. If they feel comfortable around you, they might follow you on their own.

You can also check out their site to find a post that needs to be updated. Then you can hit up your readers about it.

Share Your Best Posts

Check Google Analytics to know which blog posts have the most traffic from organic search. Then take it from there!

Because you know people love specific posts, sharing these posts on social media is a genius idea. Chances are some people haven’t read them yet for one reason:

They don’t know those posts exist.

So this is the part where you chime in. Let people know all about your posts and allow them to check them out.

Remember, the more exposure you bring to your posts, the better. And if things play out well, you’ll be looking at more people who love your posts.

Automatically Share Your Latest Posts

Manually sharing your posts on social media is easy. But it’s time-consuming, isn’t it?

Well, here’s something that can cheer you up:

You’re off the hook. This means you can set up your social media accounts to automatically publish posts from your blog.

Not only is this a time-saver. But this is also practical. A clear-cut advantage is that you can create a schedule revolving around how you operate your blog. Then based on this schedule, you can execute your operations remotely.

For example, once you scheduled posts to auto-publish from your blog to different social media platforms, you’re good to go. You don’t have to visit social media sites to help you widen your posts’ reach. And you can rest assured that your online business is operating seamlessly.

To get the ball rolling, use auto-sharing tools. Among the excellent choices are Hootsuite and Buffer.

Use the Best Hashtags

Did you know that hashtags increase the visibility of your posts? And 70% of posts with even a single hashtag gets more likes.

So to drum up the number of people who can see your posts, use hashtags. To find them, here’s what you can do:

Blend well with your audience – Learn which hashtags they’re using. Then use those that fit with your content

Learn which hashtags they’re using. Then use those that fit with your content Follow influencers in your niche – Influencers are already well-established with the right amount of followers. So consider using the same hashtag

Influencers are already well-established with the right amount of followers. So consider using the same hashtag Know the competition – Based on the hashtags that your competitors are using; you can determine the ones that can provide more engagement. It also lets you know what your potential customers are talking about

Share on the Best Times

Timing is everything. And it rings true if you’re sharing posts on social media.

So when should you post on social media? Well, you can use this post as a guide: Best Times to Post on Social Media.

But while using a guide works, there’s a better way to get around this. And that is to use native analytics tools from social platforms. Doing so lets you in on information about the times that your followers are present the most.

Take, for example, the popular social network, Facebook. To access the information you need on the platform, click Insights at the top of your page.

Conclusion

Other than boosting your blog’s traffic, social media can help you understand your audience. Because you can check out their posts, you get a front-row ticket to their behavior.

Their likes and dislikes, the language they use, and hobbies are examples of useful information. Once you get your hands on these details, you can use them to tailor your posts exactly how they — your audience — would want to have them!

