How’s the Monday, job hunters? Here are the best paid blogging jobs, writing jobs, and more from our Job Board.

Paid blogging jobs

King Ciné is looking for freelance ghostwriter writers who can contribute 1-3 articles per week (1500 – 2500 words per week) on a regular basis. The topics we cover include business software, blogging tips, make money online, online marketing, work from home, how-to and reviews… if those topics interest you, this job is for you.

Sakara Life is seeking a talented and experienced researcher/editor to support us in the production of their soon-to-be-launched podcast. This will be a part-time, contracted position estimated at 10-15 hours per month. Most of that time will be spent remotely – researching, scriptwriting, and editing but you will also attend two live recordings per month (approx 90 minutes per recording) and meet/Zoom conference with their podcast hosts for 1 hour per episode to walk through scripts and edits.

WorkMonger, an algorithm-enabled talent matching service for the education sector, seeks a dynamic and talented Content Writer to create compelling blog posts, white papers, sales and service enablement materials, webinars, PowerPoints, social media content and web copy. They’re looking for someone who will help them expand their digital footprint and drive more value through online content. The ideal candidate should have a proven track record of producing pieces that increase engagement and drive leads.

Bustle’s Lifestyle section is seeking a remote part-time Tech & Social Media Writer to contribute smart, thoughtful articles 2-3 times per week during afternoon hours. In addition to frequently submitting on-brand pitches, the writer will work on service pieces, informative listicles, and timely news briefs covering new iPhones, iOS updates, and the latest Instagram feature. There will also be opportunities to work on reported pieces around digital burnout and the intersection of tech and wellbeing. The majority of stories will require the writer to find sources, conduct phone interviews, and cite peer-reviewed studies.

Mokriya takes software seriously. They’re pragmatic crafters who believe in smart and focused development, building clients’ products just as they do their own: investing heavily in design, iterating rapidly to validate and falsify ideas, and pursuing perfection in every interaction. Mokriya’s mission is to make great software: for themselves, for their clients and most importantly for their users.