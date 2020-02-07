7 Essential Mozilla Firefox Add-Ons For Blog Owners

We’ve made a list before of some of the best Google Chrome extensions writers can use for their blogs. Now, it wouldn’t be fair for those who don’t use Chrome to switch just because of the extensions, of course. That’s why we’re going to even out the playing field by giving you our top recommendations for Mozilla Firefox add-ons for blog owners.

After all, it’s one of the most popular browsers out there alongside Chrome. The fact that it also comes with its own selection of robust Firefox add-ons for blog owners is also one of its strongest points. These add-ons do help a great deal in reducing the load on your website which plugins would cause as some of these add-ons can replace certain plugin functions.

As such, you’ll want to take a look at these firefox add-ons for blog owners if you’re a loyalist to the browser. Note that they each have different purposes and specializations.

One of the more important aspects of your blog is ensuring that you have enough images to break the ice or at least catch the attention of your audience. As we all know, downloading photos via Google or making screenshots using Windows can get rather tedious. That’s why add-ons like Lightshot exist.

This Firefox add-on lets you quickly take, edit, and upload screenshots in your Firefox browser without too many hoops. You can even use it to take videos and upload them. Lightshot also has its own cloud server in case you want to store some of your media there to save hard space. No more external applications needed for screenshots when you have this add-on.

You’re probably tired of seeing Grammarly over and over again as a browser extension recommendation but it can’t be helped. It’s simply one of the more popular ones on the internet right now and can make quick work of any proofing or spellcheck needs you have for your written content.

As expected, Grammarly comes with a free version that should be enough for the most part. The premium version pretty much coaches you on how to improve and optimize your writing both for your audience and for search engine optimization (SEO). It’s highly-rated with millions of users so you know you can’t go wrong with this one.

When it comes to doing research for your content, one of the hardest and most time-consuming portions is reading text through a screen. You might be doing it late at night and your eyes could get damaged or hurt after prolonged reading. You’ll want to take care of your eyesight, of course with add-ons like Dark Reader.

It’s pretty much a dedicated Night Mode extension for your Firefox browser. This way, no webpage is exempted from having the said functionality. Of course, you can adjust the shades of darkness or brightness implemented on each webpage to suit your needs. The best part is that it doesn’t show ads and is open source.

Hyperlinking in your content is easy enough but when you have a bazillion tabs open and you need them all, it can get chaotic and cause some headaches. Sifting through multiple tabs to find the URL you want to link to can get counterproductive. Using an extension like Export Tab URLs will save you the headache involved with this.

This add-on will collect all the URLs of all your tabs in the browser and collate them into a notepad-like list that you can open within your browser. This way, you can easily copy and paste the specific URL you need. It then eliminates the time you spend looking for the URL you need linked.

As we mentioned before, multiple tabs can quickly become your sworn enemy on a browser. Crowd them enough and the tabs can become mere ‘close’ buttons and this can get rather frustrating. Luckily, an add-on called Undo Close Tab that easily and quickly salvage any tab you close accidentally.

Additionally, Undo Close Tab can also offer a list of recently closed tabs like a mini-history at your disposal so you can quickly go back to them. It’s a small help but can be valuable when it comes to reducing frustrations and wasted time.

If you’ve been writing content long enough, you’ll often come across content that is no longer available and has succumbed to the 404 heaven. This can disrupt your research or linking process but it doesn’t have to with the right plugin called Wayback Machine.

It allows you to view any content that’s usually a 404 error page. The add-on will detect it automatically for you and will offer to show you an archived version of the webpage. This way, you’ll still be able to view the whole thing like it was still functional. It’s not just for 404 errors too; DNS failures and other webpage loading errors are also covered.

Blogging might be more laid back than the usual office or desk job but if you manage multiple websites or are lacking in manpower, you’re going to have to manage your time more efficiently if you want to get anywhere. So if you want to reduce your procrastination and slacking (perhaps because you’re a masochist) then an add-on like RescueTime has your back.

RescueTime is pretty much your personal time and productivity keeper that’s free and compact. It gives you a rundown and analysis of how you spent your working hours and tells you which percentage of those you were productive with. It lets you re-evaluate how you spend your working time (or your life) with cold hard data.

You don’t have to be selective among these Mozilla Firefox add-ons for blog owners. Install them all and be the content creator you ought to be.