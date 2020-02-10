How’s the Monday, job hunters? Here are the best paid blogging jobs, writing jobs, and more from our Job Board.

Paid blogging jobs

BobVila.com, the online home of America’s #1 home improvement icon, is seeking freelance writers to join its team of contributors. Visited by millions each month, BobVila.com publishes new content daily, with themes running the gamut from aspirational to instructional. Readers trust the brand for answers to their peskiest appliance problems, shopping guidance for household staples, and advice on how to streamline household maintenance. Therefore, we rely on their writers to deliver accessible, solidly researched service content on anything and everything related to the home: must-do maintenance, real estate, organization, renovation, design, DIY, yard work, and much more.

RebelsMarket is an online alternative fashion and home-wares megastore. Their brand focus is alternative, edgy style with a rebellious vibe – and we want to work with writers who understand their voice. They are looking for bloggers to create interesting alternative fashion, music and culture articles that will educate, entertain and inspire their audience, and position the RebelsMarket blog as an authority on all things counterculture and anti-mainstream.

Do you love writing about the history of life on Earth? Do you get excited about the thought of writing on the subjects of paleontology, geology, evolutionary biology, or paleoclimatology? This might be the job for you. Eons is an educational YouTube channel produced by PBS Digital Studios and Complexly. They explore the history of the Earth from the dawn of life in the Archaean Eon, right up to the end of the most recent Ice Age, in a dynamic way for all audiences to enjoy.

Rapptr is looking for a talented Content Writer to create compelling blog posts, white papers, and case studies. Someone who will help them expand their digital footprint by driving traffic to their digital properties through engaging online content. The ideal candidate should have a proven track record of producing pieces that increase engagement and traffic. This position requires a high level of creativity, as well as the ability to use data-driven insights and anecdotal insights from their team of design & development experts to write better material. The successful candidate should also be detail-oriented and committed to meeting tight deadlines.

Idea Booth is looking for talented freelance writers to join their Anonymous team. Anonymous is their thought leadership service offering. They work to create personal brands for Chief Execs, Entrepreneurs, Artists, Performers, and Executive Chefs. They know that digital media has turned us all into publishers and story-tellers. Social interaction is more visible – and indelible. Their public, professional, and private personas are intertwined. And they are connected to others everywhere all the time.