5 Best Front End Editing Plugins

WordPress’s dashboard and back-end might be a powerful tool, but it can get rather disorienting especially when making changes to your written content. That’s because the back-end editor has a different appearance compared to the front-end of the website. This means formatting can get messed up and might even change how your overall content looks. Thankfully, you can circumvent this problem by employing front end editing plugins.

These plugins pretty much allow you to make the changes to the website itself without the need to go back to WordPress’s dashboard. This makes editing more accurate especially when dealing with pesky formatting and removes the need to constantly shift between the back-end editor and the preview mode.

For those of you who are also intimidated by the thought of relying on and using the back-end, front end editing plugins can be a godsend. Some of these plugins not only allow you to edit written content but also your blog layout.

Starting off this list is one of the best premium options you can have for front end editing. It’s called Editus and was formerly called Lasso. Editus, for that matter, is a powerful plugin that allows you to view the changes you make in real-time. Moreover, it’s also a great tool for beginners given how easy it is to activate, with just one click.

Despite the simplicity of the toolbar it offers, Editus is still a versatile editing tool. You’ll find your options quite vast and inflexible. The downside, however, is the cost. Editus isn’t free and can set you back by $99 for three websites and $200 for unlimited websites. Sadly, it doesn’t have a more affordable pricing scheme than that.

If you have plenty of spare capital for a startup or already have a good blog revenue, Editus is something you can inconsequentially consider.

Content Manager for WordPress is another premium option that’s a lot more affordable than Editus. You can not only use it to edit written content but also to change your blog layout in real-time. With Content Manager, your options are practically limitless with more than 50 shortcodes to help with page building and front end editing too.

That, you can also create your own custom shortcodes in case you find some of the pre-made ones wanting. One of the best features of Content Manager is how it implements the drag-and-drop function as well. This makes it beginner and user-friendly especially to those who are new to blogging.

As said earlier, Content Manager for WordPress is not free and will cost you $34 for the regular license.

Moving on to free options, we have the WP Quick FrontEnd Editor. It’s a slick and minimalist WordPress plugin that’s a nice midway point between free and premium. Despite being free, it’s still generous enough to give you enough access to share with other members of your blog, even those with less access privilege.

Like some of the more expensive options here, WP Quick FrontEnd Editor also allows you to change pictures whether they’re in your post or the featured image. Images can be handled via dragging and dropping as well which makes it similar to the default Gutenberg editor but better since it takes place in the front-end.

As always with free plugins, their full range of functionalities don’t match up well against some of the premium tools here. WP Quick FrontEnd Editor is no exception and will likely appear basic. Still, it’s a great starting point for blog owners looking to save some money.

Another good free option for you would be Frontier Post. It’s a simple free plugin that lets you handle tweaking in the front end regardless of your WordPress user role. You can even create posts from the front-end itself as well as delete them without going back to the dashboard. Frontier Post is still relatively unpopular compared to the other plugins here but its good rating should be testament enough to how functional it is.

WordPress administrators will also find plenty of things to like in Frontier Post; it allows them full control over which content in the front-end gets posted. User permissions are well laid out by this plugin. Last but not least, you can have many configuration options for the free plugin, in case you want a more customized experience.

Elementor is not exactly a dedicated front end editing plugin; it’s a lot more than that since it’s a page builder plugin. However, one of its additions a few years ago was an inline text editor built into the page builder functionalities. This pretty much means it can also function as one of your front end editing plugins.

As for why you would want to choose Elementor over some of the more dedicated plugins? That’s because it showcases one of the smoothest user interfaces in this list. If you want to try it out too, there’s a free version that also allows you some basic front end editor functionality. The Pro version starts at $49 if you want the whole package.

Do note that front end editing plugins are not and should never replace making content from the back-end of your WordPress website. These are merely tools to help make your editing easier. When picking which one is best for your current situation or website, always keep your content in mind.