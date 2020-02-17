How’s the Monday, job hunters? Here are the best paid blogging jobs, writing jobs, and more from our Job Board.

Paid blogging jobs

Kitchen United is looking for students, freelancers, and independent writers interested in doing SEO content writing for them. This is a remote contractor role. Articles (approximately 500 words) will be compensated at $25. Articles (approximately 1000 words) will be compensated at $50. Articles (approximately 1500 words) will be compensated at $75. Articles (approximately 2000 words) will be compensated at $100.

Flash Bay is currently looking for writers who have a strong grounding and interest in musical instruments and music in general. The ideal writer would have strong English writing skills and be able to write at length about certain topics. Also, you need to be able to work independently and come up with your own blog title suggestions based around the core themes.

Clients are seeking freelance writers to craft thoughtful resources and buying guides for customers of TacticalGear.com. Writers must have extensive expertise in either military, law enforcement, public safety or firearms, and be able to apply that knowledge to concise, clear articles. Deadlines and workload are flexible.

At Sound Advice Careers we help job seekers in two ways: We help them find work that they love and can enjoy, and we teach them how to play the game of landing opportunities in today’s job market. Our comprehensive and holistic approach has been extremely well-received by the market. As such, we are looking to grow our team!

Inverse is looking for an Innovation writer who can report on emerging technology and is excited to tell stories about a future that’s both fantastic and frightening. This isn’t a job writing up the latest smartphone; the Innovation section is looking further ahead to the cutting edge. The ideal candidate is eager to bring context to academic studies and find the first signs of a future still being written.