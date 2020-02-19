Lead Network – Easy Way to Monetize Bloggers’ Financial Traffic

When it comes to the internet, one thing far too many people overlook is that the whole business really comes down to money in the long run. Running those server farms and submarine cables aren’t cheap. Content managers don’t work only from the goodness of their hearts; good musicians and photographers neither.

Performance-Based Marketing: Bloggers’ Websites

The worldwide web is also, with no doubt, the best informational transmission system in the world. Much of what you’ll find on there is on the side – believe cat videos, Kardashians and cake recipes. These are some of the low-hanging fruit many publishers concentrate on: there is a guaranteed audience for this, in addition to a pervasive”if you build it, they will come” mentality. Some sites do, in reality, earn money in this way.

That’s not, however, the only kind of knowledge that counts. In this writer’s view, there’s a huge demand for personalized, relevant and dependable answers to questions relatively few men and women ask. This not only assists in improving your personal or corporate brand but can easily lead to direct revenue concerning a greater quantity of sales leads – and even advertising fees.

How and Why Hosting Ads Can Be a Fantastic Idea

Some veteran webmasters will tell you that putting ads on your site complies with the user experience, reduces participation and spoils conversion rates. To some extent, they are right.

If, however, you think about your online offering in terms of presenting the best information you can, in the easiest way possible, the situation is way different. To give one example, I see ads all the time on engineering companies’ websites for products that are closely linked to, but not quite the same thing, as their core business. It makes me more likely, not less, to listen to what they need to say and click around a little. This type of thing builds trust: it demonstrates that the publisher is intimately involved with and knows something about its subject matter.

The key here is context and relevance. If you are showing me welding gear while I’m already considering welding equipment, it won’t feel intrusive and might even be helpful. If you’re serving me an ad about Barbie dolls in an identical situation, it’s mildly disturbing.

If you’re in any financial market, chances are that you specialize in only a few things. An insurance broker is not the exact same thing as a portfolio manager, who’s not a tax attorney. Yet all those have customers who will need an emergency loan at some point. The responsible thing to do would be to refer them to a technical, respected company, and you might as well automate this process while getting paid, too.

How LeadNetwork’s Service Works



Even with the best of intentions and prudent planning, lots of us sometimes need a highly flexible loan to see us through. This could be for as little as $100 or as much as several thousand dollars, with a repayment period ranging from weeks to months.

Traditional banks are just not set up for this type of thing, especially if clients expect approval in a matter of hours. This has led to an explosion of fiscal startups specializing in payday and similar loans, each with different policies and interest rates. Even for someone with some degree of financial literacy, navigating this jungle and finding the best deal can be intimidating.

This is where LeadNetwork, through partner sites like cashrequestonline.com and getfundsasap.com, steps in. Individuals that are reading up on financial topics, loans, in particular, are channeled to these through advertisements on third party websites. At this point, it takes them just minutes to discover which loans they may qualify for and where these can be found most cheaply. The partner websites, consequently, take a small commission from every referral.

The publisher site’s role in this boils down to attracting the right type of traffic and giving people good advice on how and why to take out a loan, and they don’t have to do a thing. Anyone with a suitable site and a desire for passive income would be well advised to look into this. There’s one thing you should know, though: this can only be done within the U.S, excluding the states of New York, Arkansas, Vermont, West Virginia, Georgia, New Hampshire, Connecticut, and South Dakota.

A Clear, Fair Payment Pattern



In case you have previous experience with affiliate schemes having systems that are more prone to unannounced changes or simply take too much time to comprehend, you will be pleased to know that this particular program follows a back-to-basics approach when it comes to paying their affiliates.

Like with all affiliate programs, the basic idea isn’t complex: whenever a client clicks on a link hosted on your own website, all three parties involved must benefit. One of you makes a sale, another receives invaluable aid and one gets some money for hosting the ad (or making a personal referral if they are qualified to do so). Payments are made weekly – basically, almost when a transaction is concluded, you’ll see a little bump in your checking account. Also unlike with many types of affiliate programs, including those in the financial industry, each successful referral might be worth over $200 and is never less than $2. These numbers add up more quickly than you may think.

Their publisher interface is also designed to be transparent, full-featured and user-friendly. You will easily be able to see how much you are earning and how this relates to visitor behavior. More significantly, it allows LeadNetwork.com to constantly optimize its strategy, including providing advice and support to its affiliates on how they can earn more, together. That is one reason LeadNetwork offers a superior EPC (Earnings Per Click) ratio.

Corporate Responsibility

By now, you’ve hopefully interested in making a little extra money through promoting payday loans on somebody else’s behalf. If you write about financial topics, you will also know that the unconventional loan sector may be viewed with suspicion, with aggressive advertising often being the cause.

Following a different approach is part of the reason for LeadNetwork’s remarkable growth in such a brief time period. All their partner companies are based in the US, so they have to obey the letter and spirit of all applicable laws, including those regarding honesty in financial advertising. This being true, they expect a similar level of integrity in their own affiliate partners.

To state it as simply as possible, if you print questionable money-saving tips, you will not be considered as an affiliate. If, however, you offer reliable financial or investment advice to the general public, this personal finance affiliate program will be delighted to work with you. Some websites regularly earn over 10K per month simply by renting out a small portion of screen space. Only just a little time and money are required to get started, so, by all means, spend 10 minutes reviewing their provisions and practices.

images source: istockphoto.com