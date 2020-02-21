The Why and How of Off-Page SEO for Bloggers

You understand the importance of SEO and have a sound strategy that (hopefully) allows you to improve your search rankings and reach more readers. But if you’re only focusing on internal SEO, you’re failing to maximize your growth. You should also be putting an emphasis on off-page SEO.

What is Off-Page SEO?

Most bloggers are plenty familiar with on-page SEO. It includes factors like URLs, meta descriptions and tags, page titles and headings, images, keywords, site speed, content, and internal linking. But this is just half of the equation. You also need to understand the role that off-page SEO plays and how it can help you scale.

As expert Marc Schenker writes, “Off-page SEO really comes down to one major factor, which is high-quality backlinks to your site. The more of these you can get, the better, but, at the end of the day, it’s really more about quality than quantity because you want backlinks from sites with higher domain-authority ratings.”

Backlinks can be generated in several ways. And while we’ll discuss some specific strategies in the following section, you have to understand what you’re signing up for. It takes time, energy, creativity, and manual effort. Unless you have the deep pockets to pay a company to handle every last detail for you, you’ll have to get involved. However, should you decide to commit, you can expect a pretty healthy long-term ROI.

3 Important Off-Page SEO Tips and Tricks

Off-page SEO is all about garnering links that point back to your blogs and web pages. Every SEO expert has preferred strategies and techniques, but here are some things to keep in mind:

1. Develop Rich Internal Content

According to Active Web Group, a leading voice in the Long Island SEO scene, you can’t build a successful off-page strategy without first developing rich internal content. More specifically, you need to focus on creating linkable assets.

Linkable assets are pieces of content that are designed to generate backlinks. They’re useful, informative, and unique posts that make it easy to attract links. Examples of good linkable assets include infographics, how-to articles, interactive tools, videos, and roundup posts.

It’s not enough to have one or two linkable assets – you need dozens. If you’re currently thin on content, take six months and focus on creating one high-quality piece of content per week. At the end of this period, you’ll have more than two-dozen resources ready to be deployed.

2. Organize Your Website Pages

Few bloggers take the time to organize individual website pages and blog posts into a consistent hierarchy or framework (and it comes back to bite). In order to maximize the impact of each backlink, you must purposefully structure your internal pages.

“Smart search engine optimization professionals don’t just throw links at a page. Instead, they lay out the pages so that each link will pass SEO juice to other interconnected pages,” digital marketer Neil Patel writes. “None of your internal pages should stand alone. Make each page an integral part of your site and include seamless navigation. This is essential to your site users and your appeal to search engines.”

You may find it helpful to create a hierarchy like this. If nothing else, it’ll help you make sense of your blog and how it all fits together.

3. Find Backlink Opportunities

The final step is to find and seize linking opportunities. Here are some considerations:

Low hanging fruit. There are plenty of easy backlink opportunities that you can utilize without much effort. And though they won’t provide a ton of link juice, they do help. In particular, go ahead and grab any and all links on social media profiles, business listings, and directories.

Guest blog posts. The bulk of your effort will center on guest blog posting. Find other blogs and websites that intersect your audience and offer to become a regular contributor in exchange for the opportunity to publish your own relevant backlinks in your posts.

Social media. The more you can get people to share your content and post links on social media, the better. While many of these links are “nofollow” links, they can still generate exposure and traffic.

Amplify Your Blog’s Reach

The success of your blog is predicated on clicks and eyeballs, which ultimately leads to conversions. While on-page SEO is important, off-page SEO is what really moves the needle. Hopefully this article has provided you with some helpful techniques and advice to move forward with a strong and cohesive strategy.