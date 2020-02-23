5 Reasons You Are Not Making Money from Your Blog

You started out with big hopes and dreams when you created your blog. After all, many other people were blogging and making money, so why couldn’t you? It didn’t look that difficult, and you invested loads of enthusiasm and effort into your day’s work, certain that it would pay off.

A few months down the line, and you’re no further than when you started out. What went wrong? Let’s take a look at some common reasons your blog didn’t make it.

No plan, no gain

Not having a plan literally means that you are not serious about your blog. Blogging is not a way to get rich quickly. It takes work and effort but it must first start with a clear-cut desire, the resources to get started and plenty of research.

Conducting research as a starting point may take a few hours or days of your time but it can also save months of pain. Use this time to determine the niche you want to focus on.

Failure to determine a popular niche

When doing your research, establish what niche you want to focus on. Using Google and typing in a potential topic will show you just how many pages are listed under that heading.

The higher the figure, the more interested the market is in finding out about that topic. This could be health and fitness, hair loss, weight loss or anything else that comes to mind. The more adverts you see in that niche, is another indication of its popularity with the audience.

Not using the right tools in your research

Several free tools are available on the internet to investigate the rankings of your potential niche even further. By using a ranking site, you will be able to check just how popular your niche is.

Popular niches attract traffic, which translates into how you can make money on the side by developing a well-researched blog from the get-go. This is just one of the great ways you can make money online, but it will only work well if you do your homework.

Free tools such as Open Site Explorer, SimilarWeb and BuzzSumo are useful in discovering traffic volumes and the source of traffic, which is optimum when it comes from the search engine, but can also result from links, social media, email and so on. If you don’t follow up on proper research, you will miss the point of your blog.

Negligence in building relationships

Once you’ve chosen your niche, set up your blog and have begun promoting your product, the next step is to build meaningful relationships with your readers. These are your prospects who should be converted into purchasing customers and fans who go out there and voluntarily market your product for you because you impressed them.

Failure to build decent relationships through excellent customer service, Q&A, emails, social media and rapid response times will cost you your business. Relationship building doesn’t happen by itself. If you don’t feel you have time for this component, don’t bother getting started.

Not connecting with established bloggers in your niche

Check to see who is doing well in your niche and contact them. Ask whether they will be prepared to use guest posts and backlinks on their blog to boost your start-up.

This is an excellent way to build traffic to your site and show fellow bloggers that you are willing to support them by returning the favor. Again, research and planning play an important role in getting your blog niche established.

Blogging may be a passion for you or it may be something that you want to generate money from. Unless you plan sufficiently and do adequate research, your blog is going to remain a hobby. Rather combine your interests with some good business sense so that it becomes a good income generator too.