How’s the Monday, job hunters? Here are the best paid blogging jobs, writing jobs, and more from our Job Board.

Paid blogging jobs

Do you consider yourself an expert in Kayaking? Do you spend more time on the water than you do with your family? Do your friends constantly come to you as their first port of call for all things kayaking related? And do you love writing and blogging? If you answered yes to these questions, then read on. Ecstatic Media is a media company that runs a number of blogs. They’re looking for an expert kayaking ghostwriter who can help us expand our site. The site is still quite new, and they’re investing a lot to make it grow.

The Manual is seeking an experienced freelance food writer. This is a fast-paced gig — you will be completing a mix of assigned stories, as well as those you pitch. If we’re satisfied with your work, it could develop into a consistent, long-term working relationship. If hired, you will be expected to write articles ranging between from 400-1,500 words. Subjects include roundups; how-to guides for a variety of topics; recipes; features on people, brands, and places; and short, quick articles on new releases and timely topics.

Cozymeal is looking for a Content Writer (Contractor) who will be responsible for regularly developing great content for Cozymeal’s website, in particular chef profiles from scratch. They are regularly adding new chefs to the platform as well as creating new profiles for existing chefs. The individual in this role will be responsible for helping the larger Experiences team by creating content for 60 to 100 chef profiles per month.

Content marketing firm (feelmeflow.com) is looking for a remote freelance editor to work with our client, a financial services firm. The project is long-term with a good number of hours involved, and entails both digital and for-print content.

Wonder is an on-demand research network where bright minds like you come to explore intriguing and intellectually stimulating topics. As a Wonder Analyst, you’ll choose where and when you want to work, learn about new topics, and develop useful professional skills. Best of all, you’ll get paid for each research request you complete! ($15/hour based on flat-fee project work)