What Is Gated Content And How To Use It For Your Blog?

Let’s say you’re about to walk inside an exclusive party. However, before you can step inside, you have to get in line to show some ID to confirm that you were, indeed, invited.

In content marketing, that’s what gated content is like. Before you can access content that a brand has gated, you need to provide personal information first.

So, in this article, let’s dive into gated content. What is it, and how can you use it?

By the end of this post, you’ll know how to use gated content to increase blog conversions.

What is gated content?

Gated content is a protected marketing asset like videos and ebooks. Between gated content and ungated content, the difference is that gated content isn’t easily accessible. Unless you’ve provided the necessary information that’s about to get exchanged, this type of content is off-limits.

If gated content comes up to greet you randomly, don’t act surprised. After all, 80% of assets are gated.

Some gates require a lot of information such as your first and last names, job title, company, and more, while others keep it straightforward by asking for nothing more than your email address.

Here’s one that asks for a lot of information:

(Source)

Now, here’s one that simply asks for a first name and an email address:

(Source)

The reason why gated content is everywhere?

It’s a powerful lead generation strategy. With gated content, marketers can gather useful information. From visitors, they can get personal details in exchange for the content that they will distribute.

So, if you’re also looking for a way to generate more leads, creating gated content is a smart approach.

And on top of helping you generate leads, gated content can also convert visitors into subscribers. You can use it to include opt-in offers so you can increase conversion rates and build email lists.

Just like this:

(Source)

Examples of gated content

As mentioned, gating content is a strategy. And it’s why marketers are selective on the type of content that needs a gate.

Of different types of content, many marketers are less likely to gate infographics. That’s because the more accessible these infographics are, the more effective they are at increasing brand awareness.

So, like how marketers choose not to gate infographics and certain types of content, you should have a strategy at gating your blog’s content, too.

That said, let’s look at three brands that strategically gated content:

Braze

Mobile marketing is a lucrative business channel. And Braze, a customer engagement platform, strategically compiled Mobile Marketing FAQs: The Essentials.

So, if you want to learn about the essentials in mobile marketing, checking out Braze’s product is the way to go. But, since the content is gated, you need to complete a six-field form first before you can get your hands on it.

Keap

Offering gated content that allows people to learn more about a product is an item in Keap’s playbook. You see, what Keap does is provide customer relationship management and sales and marketing tools, right? Well, the company wanted to demonstrate how its product works — especially to its potential customers.

As to why its strategy is a genius move, here’s the reason:

If visitors choose to go through the gate you put up, they’re the same people that gave you the green light for product promotion.

In other words, they’re interested in buying your product. And they want to know more about it!

Oracle

Oracle, an American technology company, is about smart selling and understanding its audience. It knows that while visitors may show interest in its product, not every visitor is willing to answer a detailed form.

As you can see from the image above, you’re asked to provide nothing but your business email. But after you do, a detailed form is waiting for you.

Here’s what that detailed form looks like:

(Source)

How to apply gated content on your blog

Are you among the 60% of marketers who are committed to seizing blogging opportunities?

In this case, do you habitually create content — gated or otherwise? If you are, then you should be open to implementing the best practices on applying gated content.

You can use the three tips below to rock how you gate content.

Optimize your landing page

This should be your goal:

Design a landing page that rocks! Landing pages, after all, can help promote your content.

Out there are some great landing page optimization tools. And if you want to convince people that your gated content is worth their time, use these tools.

Here are some:

Pingdom – It’s a page speed test tool that can help you create fast pages

It’s a page speed test tool that can help you create fast pages Google Analytics – It measures user behavior. You can use its reports as the basis for modifying different elements of your landing page

It measures user behavior. You can use its reports as the basis for modifying different elements of your landing page Thrive Architect – It’s a WordPress page builder. You can use it to create beautiful landing pages quickly

Spice things up

True, many marketers create infographics and provide them as ungated content. Infographics, after all, are 30x more likely to be checked out compared to other types of content.

And you know what’s also true? The fact that marketers also like to create white papers because these papers are hits, too. However, unlike infographics, marketers provide white papers as gated content.

So, why not spice things up? Why not create unique content by turning white papers into easy-to-digest ungated infographics?

Fortunately, you can easily create infographics using free tools. And Venngage is one of them!

Make it meaty

A meaty piece of content means this piece contains the right substances and lots of information. And many people are dying to have some meat.

So, if you choose to gate content, make sure it’s meaty. That way, people who decided to bypass the gate don’t regret their choice.

Here are some ways to make your content meaty:

Discuss topics thoroughly – Elaborate on your points. If you decide to bring an issue out in the open, be ready to cover it extensively

Elaborate on your points. If you decide to bring an issue out in the open, be ready to cover it extensively Include relevance – Your content will matter if it’s meaningful in your niche

Your content will matter if it’s meaningful in your niche Add visual aids – Images, bar graphs, and other types of visuals make your content enjoyable. For one, 32% of marketers consider images as essential forms of content

Conclusion

“The early bird gets the worm,” goes the classic saying. It means that if you do something ahead of time, you get a reward.

However, where gated content is concerned, the saying doesn’t apply. That’s because gating your content too early is counterproductive. By depriving your site’s visitors of easy access to valuable resources at an early period in your sales funnel, you’re merely scaring them away.

So, let the right timing enter the picture. That way, using gated content will work as effectively as you need it!

