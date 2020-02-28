7 Best Website Speed Test Tools For Your Blog

Speed is everything when it comes to websites. Nowadays with the jam-packed schedules of most people and the ever-growing list of responsibilities, a huge chunk of the online population has no patient or simply lacks time. As we all know, time is the most valuable resource everyone has, which is why using website speed test tools for your website is doing everyone a favor.

These tools, as you expected, will help you gauge just how fast or slow your website is. In turn, you can address the underlying causes of any slowdowns or improve on key components for your website in order to boost the speed. Thankfully, there is no shortage of website speed test tools that you can try out for your blog.

We’ve compiled some of the best of them so you never have to guess whether your site speed is good enough or why you’re driving away some of your visitors.

Uptrends is more than just a tool for measuring website speed. You can also use it to monitor or control the performance, uptime, and functions of your sites. You’ll find it as one of the more basic tools on this list but that only means it’s should be easy to use for beginners. Even so, the data is presented to you cleanly and in an organized manner.

You can even make it so that Uptrends will send you an email containing a PDF of the compilation of the dashboard reports or results from your previous tests. Additionally, you can choose to test your website or servers from more than 35 different locations which is important for international websites.

Of course, how could we forget this one exists? It’s one of the more ubiquitous tools made by Google itself and provides an accurate and relevant way to test your site speed. It’s also pretty basic and easy to use; all you have to do is input the URL you have on the testing bar of the tool and Google will then grade your website from 1 to 100.

As expected, the higher your score, the more optimized your website. This takes many components into account but your site speed is a significant factor. Moreover, the results page also shows you what you need to improve upon in order to increase your score and optimization. You also get to see what you did right. The best part? It’s all free.

For a more business-minded and serious approach to site speed, Pingdom Speed Test might be more up your alley. It’s a tool dedicated to making websites more reliable and of course, as snappy as possible. Should you choose to use it, the tool will hook you up with an alert system where any issue that pops up regarding site stability and performance gets reported to you.

With it, you can examine all the parts of any webpage you own and get a performance overview of the important details. You get an account of your performance history so you can see how much your site has improved or worsened. Pingdom also allows you to test from several locations with four main ones being Dallas, Texas, USA; Melbourne, Australia; San Jose, California, USA; Stockholm, Sweden.

Apart from being among the website speed test tools on this list, Keycdn is also a good security tool. You can use it to detect some security flaws and oversights on your website; it can help you prevent attacks and unauthorized access. With Keycdn, you might find the customization and configuration something that will win you over the other tools.

Keycdn even provides real-time accurate reports so you can catch and arrest any issue while it’s happening. This makes the tool more like an all-in-one application where you have full control over everything on your website. That is assuming you need it for anything other than a speed test.

Again, we have here another all-rounder called Giftofspeed. It’s not only useful for measuring site speed but also other aspects that can affect performance such as other tools and some techniques. What sets it apart from the other tools is how you can look into the CSS aspects of your website and even have a certain degree of control there.

HTTP requests are also under your surveillance and control with this tool. If you have other problems such as broken images, broken links, and some unoptimized files, Giftofspeed can also aid with that thanks to its other capabilities. You won’t find any shortage of benefits with this tool that’s for sure.

GTmetrix is one of the most generous tools in this list and it’s straight to the point with no other gimmicks. It’s all about measuring your site speed and performance though it also presents some bonuses related to that as well. One of the best things about this tool is how it gives you a thorough and detailed report of your test results.

Gtmetrix will also assign your website its own grading system result ranging from F to A. The reports are then divided into five sections for your to analyze and digest. While they do allow you to test from several different locations, you only get seven of them as a free user. Still, you’ll find plenty to like with this tool even as a free user.

If you can get past the silly name, then Varvy PageSpeed Optimization is something you’ll appreciate. It takes its cues from Google PageSpeed Insights and also grades your website from 1 to 100. That is depending on how optimized it is either.

The reports, however, are more detailed and are also split into five sections. The tool also presents some helpful visual diagrams to aid you analyze the data better. Go on ahead and give these website speed test tools a run, your website’s got to go fast!