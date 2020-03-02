How’s the Monday, job hunters? Here are the best paid blogging jobs, writing jobs, and more from our Job Board.

Paid blogging jobs

Digital Trends is seeking an evergreen editor with a passion for consumer tech and gadgetry, specifically within the gaming space. This is a part-time freelance gig, however, they’d like it to become a consistent, long-term working relationship if they’re satisfied with your work. As part of your job, you will also find and secure relevant images, videos, and other media to draw readers into your posts and retain them. Your sources will include media from manufacturers, official press releases, stock photography, and more.

GrowMyHerbs is a media company that runs multiple popular blogs covering different topics. They recently added ledgrowlights101.com to their portfolio. It’s in poor shape (terrible content). Therefore, they’re looking for 1-2 writers to completely revamp the site and write new articles about cannabis growing (optimizing yields, setup, etc.); grow lights; grow tents.

An online magazine with over 3000 articles focused on men’s tattoos designs. They are looking for an experienced and creative writer to join their team as an external associate. This is can be a part or full-time position depending on availability. If you are up-to-date with the latest tattoo trends and you love writing, then this opportunity is for you! In this role, you would write blog posts about men’s tattoo related topics.

Rational is growing, and they need amazing talent to join their team. If you have an entrepreneurial attitude with a deep spirit of service and killer subject expertise, they want to talk to you. They are always looking for the next great consultant to raise the bar and push Rational to be better than they were yesterday. Staying hungry, curious, and looking forward to what’s next is part of their DNA.

A leading national healthcare company that provides best-in-class treatment of mood and anxiety conditions and eating disorders seeks a freelance content partner to help support its marketing initiatives. As a mission-driven company, they’re looking for a skilled writer who will understand the voice of their customers and thought leaders.