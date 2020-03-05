Clickfunnels for Bloggers? Creating a Blog with Clickfunnels

If your blog is already SEO optimized and you’re looking for additional ways to increase traffic and sales on your site, another technique you might want to consider is incorporating sales funnels onto your site.

Content marketing is constantly changing and evolving. Sales funnels are nothing new, but you should always make sure you’re familiarized with up-to-date practices. An optimized, modern blogging sales funnel can help you increase your sales, which can lead to long-term stability and revenue for your business.

If you’re not yet familiar with the concept of sales funnels and aren’t yet sure why you should use them on your blog, here is some basic information to help you get started.

What are sales funnels?

Sales funnels are a marketing technique that guides potential customers through a process that eventually leads them to purchase a good or service. Some marketers also use them as a way to get people to sign up for e-newsletters.

A well-developed sales funnel does the selling for you. Instead of waiting for folks to come to you, using sales funnels leads them to you and turns them into paying customers.

Sales funnels help to automate the process so that you see an increase in consistent sales. It takes time and energy to develop a well-developed sales funnel. Most bloggers find this effort worth it, however, once they see the increase in sales.

Reasons bloggers use sales funnels

Bloggers use sales funnels to further monetize their sites. If you’re struggling with people visiting your blog, but then not moving further onto your site to make a purchase, a sales funnel can help with that.

Instead of waiting for customers to stumble upon your products after they click onto your blog, a sales funnel can help guide them right to the page they need to be on.

Some bloggers utilize SEO practices but are still struggling to increase sales. Sales funnels are the next step and have been proven to increase revenue. Even bloggers that already have consistent sales, but are looking to further improve revenue, will benefit from sales funnels.

What sales funnels look like

An effective sales funnel uses the four steps of the AIDA model. AIDA stands for attention, interest, desire, and action.

To start, bloggers should come up with content that grabs the reader’s attention. A good blog title or content teaser can get them to click on your site. Well-written content further grabs their attention. Once they’re on your site, you might use a pop-up to direct them to another area of your site. An appealing pop-up will further interest them, leading them to take action and make a purchase.

It sounds simple in theory, but effective sales funnels to take time to develop properly, especially if you’re not familiar with them.

Developing sales funnels using Clickfunnels

There is various software that can help you create sale funnels on your blog, including one called Clickfunnels. Clickfunnels dates back to 2014 and helped make online sales funnels accessible to everyone, including entrepreneurs without coding knowledge.

The software uses drag-and-drop editors that allow you to create landing pages, sales pages, and checkout pages. They offer templates so that you can build pages no matter what part of the sales funnel process you’re currently at.

Like other software, there is a learning curve to using Clickfunnels. Once you’re familiarized with the system, you’ll be able to easily integrate funnels into your site. They also have an online support team that can help you.

Analyzing results

Once you start using sales funnels on your blog, you’ll want to keep an eye on analytics to see how your funnels are performing.

If you notice a trend of people stopping during a certain part of the process, figure out why that particular page isn’t working. Maybe your content isn’t engaging enough or maybe you’re not offering enough information about the product.

Using the analytics from your sales funnels can help you determine what steps you need to take to improve your funnels and increase your sales. If you’re already using Google Analytics on your website, you should be in a good position to start analyzing the results of your sales funnels.

In conclusion

Using sales funnels is one way you can begin to further monetize your blog. If you’re interested in incorporating them onto your site, take the time to further research them and look into various software options.

You should also look at other blogs within your industry to see how they’re using sales funnels. Once you know what they look like, you’ll start seeing them everywhere!