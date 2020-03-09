How’s the Monday, job hunters? Here are the best paid blogging jobs, writing jobs, and more from our Job Board.

Paid blogging jobs

CinemaBlend seeks an enthusiastic movie fanatic for a freelance news writing position who is plugged into the movie industry. Ideal candidates will be self-motivated wordsmiths with up-to-date knowledge of the entertainment industry and an appetite for all things movies. This is a freelance position with room to grow.

Undercover Tourist is seeking contract bloggers based in Orlando, Southern California and Colorado. They are looking for tips, reviews, and advice geared toward vacationing families. Their ideal candidates have genuine interest in helping vacationers make the most of their time in the parks, have fun and save money too. Fun, accurate and conversational writing is a must!

Bustle Digital Group is seeking a part-time, remote Commerce Writer to create affiliate content about beauty, health, home, fashion, lifestyle, and sex and relationships for all of their digital properties (this can include Bustle, Elite Daily, Romper, Mic, Inverse, The Zoe Report, and Nylon). Writers will produce informative listicles and slideshows featuring products their readers will love across a wide range of categories (assignments can range from topics like “The Best Air Fryers” to “The Best Moisture-Wicking Underwear” to “The Best Products To Upgrade Your Bathroom For $35 Or Less.”)

Jute Creative is a branding and marketing communications agency based in Portland, Oregon. They are committed to flexibility, ownership, and creativity with teammates who inspire each other to do good work. They are seeking freelance writers to join their Collective. Ready to delight clients with your clear, strategic and resonant way with words? Talk with them.

Bustle is seeking a remote, part-time writer to cover trending food, holidays, and viral moments for the Lifestyle vertical. Day-to-day responsibilities include pitching and writing 3-4 stories daily. Coverage includes holiday gift guides, topical Instagram caption roundups, deals, and freebies, as well as timely news briefs around Starbucks releases, nostalgic comebacks, and the newest Trader Joe’s obsession.