7 Sleep Apps That Lead to Improved Productivity

Did you know that sleep is directly related to job satisfaction, energy level throughout the workday, and ultimately, productivity?

A good night’s sleep can affect every aspect of our lives, including physical health and mental wellbeing, which have profound impacts on how productive we are. Productivity can be the difference between a successful and unsuccessful blog.

While the use of modern technologies (e.g., smartphones) is often blamed for many people’s poor sleeping habits, it can also help us improve the quality of our sleep.

There are quite a few smartphone apps you can use to monitor your sleep and gain valuable insights so you can sleep better and wake up more productive:

7 Sleep Apps That Helps Improve Your Productivity

Here are some robust apps that can help you track your sleep:

1. SleepCycle

If you wake up at a moment of lighter sleep, you’ll feel more awake and better rested. However, if your alarm clock goes off when you’re in deep sleep, you could be groggy for the rest of the day!

This app tracks your sleep cycle by detecting your movement as you sleep and wakes you up when you are in a phase of light sleep. It also has an “intelligent snooze” feature that will gently wake you with shortening snooze cycles using a gentle and rising alarm tone.

2. SleepCycle Power Nap

Taking power naps during the day can help you recharge and boost your productivity. However, you need to time your power nap just right to reap the benefits and this app helps you do just that.

A spin-off of SleepCycle, this app can be set to various modes, such as Power Nap (20 mins) and Recovery Nap (45 mins). The app can help you fall asleep with a soothing sound generator and wake you up when the time is up.

Just like SleepCycle, the app uses your phone’s accelerometer to track your movement and wake you up before you fall into a deep sleep so you’ll feel alert and refreshed.

3. Pillow

This app tracks the stages of your sleep by using the sensor on your iPhone or Apple Watch and wakes you up at the optimal phase of your sleep cycle. It also has many other tracking functions, such as heart rate and sleep quality.

For an additional $4.99, you can access more features, such as power nap mode, detailed statistics over time, and sleep sound recordings — which allow you to correlate how sounds in your sleep environment affect your sleep quality.

4. MotionX-24/7

Besides the duration of your sleep, the quality of sleep also affects your productivity. MotionX records your sleep cycles, motions, and sounds during your sleep. You can get data on light sleep, deep sleep, and total sleeping time, as well as listen to the audio clips to gain insights into your sleep habits.

Other features offered by this app includes power nap tools, daily activity trackers, and a heart-rate monitor. It can also play white noise or soothing music to help you fall asleep faster.

5. Sleep Time

This sleep tracking app offers features such as sleep cycle analysis, long-term graphs and data, and heart rate detection. Just like SleepCycle and Pillow, it can wake you in a lighter stage of sleep. You can choose any song as your alarm tone and use its menu of soothing sounds to help you fall asleep.

Taking analytics one step further, you can use the app’s comprehensive charts to help determine what factors affect the quality of your sleep so you can make improvements.

6. Smart Alarm Clock

Different from many other tracking apps, this one uses your sleep statistics to determine the best time to wake up. It allows you to log your sleep pattern in a detailed database so you can learn your habits and find the best way to get quality sleep.

You can also purchase the premium version, which includes a sound recorder to help you keep track of noises in your sleep environment and a large collection of relaxation sounds to help you fall asleep faster or wake up more gently.

7. Snorelab

Snoring could be a symptom of other health issues that can affect the quality of your sleep. This app detects, logs, and records snoring to help you gain valuable insights. You can add various factors, such as alcohol consumption, to understand their effects.

If you’re trying different snoring remedies, this app is perfect for keeping tabs on how effective they are. You can also get the paid version, which allows you to track snoring over time for additional insights on how various factors impact your snoring.

However, keep in mind that this app is less accurate if there are other noises. If you have a noisy sleep environment, you may want to interpret the results with a grain of salt.