How’s the Monday, job hunters? Here are the best paid blogging jobs, writing jobs, and more from our Job Board.

Paid blogging jobs

SmartBug Media™ is looking for someone who can consistently deliver high-quality work in the form of blog posts, e-books, and more. The selected candidate will work closely with their finance client to produce four 800-word blog posts per month, and one piece of premium content (e-books, white papers, etc.) per quarter.

Setting Mind is currently seeking those who are success-driven to join their team as a freelance article writer. This is a remote position with compensation being a rate per word. Byline is offered. Founded in 2018, Setting Mind is a multimedia company based in Toronto, Canada that embraces the beauty of life and the extraordinariness of human beings.

Wpromote, one of the nation’s leading digital marketing firms, is inviting you to “Think Like A Challenger” and push their clients to take on the 800 lb. gorillas of their industries. Their crew of 450+ digital marketers breathes in marketing and exhales ROI, and we challenge their clients and themselves each and every day to surpass yesterday’s expectations! Their award-winning campaigns have helped hundreds of companies from startups to Fortune 500 brands thrive. If you’ve heard of Whirlpool, Samsung, Transunion, Huda Beauty, NBC Universal, or Zenni Optical, you’ve heard of our clients. And they want you to join us in making their clients even better.

The Zoe Report is seeking remote, part-time Beauty Writer to cover beauty features for their beauty vertical 3-4 days per week. Day-to-day responsibilities include working closely with the Beauty Editor to pitch and write beauty content, including high-impact features, deep-dive trend stories, personal essays, and evergreen roundups that appeal to TZR’s audience via search and social platforms.

The Spruce Home, Pets, and Crafts is looking for experienced remote editors. As a content update editor, you will join their Quality Team, a team of remote editors, producers, and fact-checkers who work on existing articles to improve the reader experience and ensure the accuracy of all of their content, old and new. Update editors might perform research, revise outdated information, polish dull or error-ridden copy, improve formatting, and/or improve the SEO value of their assigned articles.