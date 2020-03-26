Remote jobs are quickly becoming the new normal for marketers. Whether it’s optimizing a sales funnel, analyzing conversion rates, link building or conferencing with clients – most modern marketer tasks can be done from a laptop at a coffee shop.

Are you ready to ditch the 9 to 5 for the freedom of working from anywhere with an internet connection? If the answer is yes, then here is a list of 16 job boards you can find remote marketing work – besides the excellent job board found here at BloggingPro.

Finding the best job is often a numbers game. Everyone knows to look on Indeed, LinkedIn and UpWork – there are a ton of excellent opportunities for marketers there – but there are also a ton of excellent applicants. So here are some less obvious places to search and find opportunities that might not be as crowded with applicants.

1. AwesomeJobs

AwesomeJobs is a mecca of opportunities for digital economy jobs – including remote marketing positions with tech companies like GitLab, Chef and Skillshare.

2. DailyRemote

New remote marketing jobs get posted to DailyRemote on the daily. From social media strategy to content marketing, aspiring marketers can find high quality opportunities here – and tips for nailing the remote job interview.

3. Dynamite Jobs

Using the filters, you can quickly browse through the many remote marketing jobs available on Dynamite Jobs. They also offer a free program where they match your qualifications with job opportunities which can be signed up for here.

4. Growth Hackers

Growth Hackers features remote job opportunities, but also provides helpful resources for online marketers. You can find their teachable courses here, as well as tickets to their yearly conference.

5. Just Remote

Just Remote a well-made and active job board featuring dozens of remote marketing opportunities in SEO and social media.

6. NoDesk

Tired of marketing from the loud desk at the office? Then check out the remote opportunities on NoDesk for web developers, bloggers and marketers. If you’re feeling especially adventurous, check out their resources for becoming a digital nomad here.

7. Pangian

One of the more vibrant communities that supports remote workers around the world, Pangian has a very active job board. You’ll need to register to browse the jobs and pay a nominal fee to apply to them. They also have an ‘academy’ with training materials to help with finding remote work.

8. PowerToFly

Boasting opportunities from Duck Duck Go, Buffer and Zapier, PowerToFly is an excellent place to find remote work experienced marketers. They also feature coaching sessions helping empower women job seekers.

9. Remote Job Network

RJN aggregates remote opportunities from both the usual sources like LinkedIn or ZipRecruiter – and the usual for a very thorough listing of marketing jobs.

10. Remote Marketing Jobs

An useful aggregator of opportunities from other job boards, Remote Marketing Jobs is a great place to find work. You can also follow them on twitter for updates.

11. Remote.co

Another active job board specializing in remote work, there are plenty of opportunities for bloggers, web developers, marketers and more at Remote.co. They also have tips for fighting distractions while working from home here.

12. Remotees

One of the most extensive job listings for remote opportunities, Remotees is an aggregator of sites like StackOverflow, Working Nomads, Jobspresso with it’s own listings as well. You can also follow them on twitter for job updates here.

13. RemoteJobsClub

Sign up to get an email every two weeks full of curated remote jobs, including marketing opportunities.

14. Remotive

An excellent job board catering to remote, new economy jobs, there are dozens of high-quality marketing opportunities on Remotive. There is also a supportive slack community you can pay to join – and interact directly with hiring managers.

15. WeWorkRemotely

A prolific job board specializing in remote work, WWR features numerous marketing opportunities as well as resources for remote workers. They also have an active slack community you can join here.

16. Working Nomads

Last but not least is Working Nomads, another job board full of remote marketing opportunities. Remember, it’s not just about finding work as a marketer, but finding the best opportunity possible – and that’s often a number’s game. Scouring several job boards like Working Nomads is worth the time to discover the most opportunities that are the right for you.

Still Struggling to get a remote marketing job?

Don’t give up or panic if you didn’t get the job – get better at marketing and try again. There are dozens of superb resources online like this helpful list blogging books curated by the experts at BloggingPro or online courses at places like SkillCrush. These days digital marketing products often offer extensive training in their products – and even certifications – for free or very nominal fees. Places like Google, HubSpot and Salesforce want marketers to know how to use their products so they’ve invested in providing excellent training courses for you to learn.

This post was written by Ed Gray, a content marketer and technical writer for Gennovacap, a team of web and app developers in Austin, Texas. His LinkedInn profile is here and Twitter account here.