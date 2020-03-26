Top 7 Benefits of Starting a Blog for Your eCommerce Site

Most major eCommerce platforms already have built-in blogging solutions, but in reality, not many e-store owners are actually using blogging to boost their business.

Even though starting a blog is a great way to boost traffic and promote brand values, it does require dedication and hard work in order to be successful.

However, the benefits of starting and growing a blog will outweigh the efforts you put into it. If you persist, you’ll soon see increased website traffic, engagement, and sales. Once you grow your eCommerce business, you can even put your website for sale and earn some substantial cash.

If you’re still not persuaded, here are the top 7 benefits of blogging for eCommerce.

1. Boost Your Rankings

Blogging offers a number of SEO advantages, including an opportunity to rank for relevant keywords, which will improve your website’s rankings in search engines and, as a result, increase revenue.

In general, your content marketing team determines the best words and phrases to target by performing keyword research. Then, by creating a blog post that contains one of the keywords you’re targeting and providing relevant, valuable information in the article, you increase your chances of capturing users who type their queries directly into search engines.

The volume of produced content also affects your search engine rankings. Google loves sites that frequently update their content and takes the number of pages and posts into consideration when determining a website’s visibility.

Having a blog provides you with space to create large volumes of content as part of your strategy to improve your e-store’s rankings. However, this doesn’t mean you should start over-posting and completely annoy your readers or spam the search engines. Two or three posts a week should do the trick.

2. Support Your Link Building Efforts

Having a blog gives you a chance to boost your SEO efforts by providing an opportunity for link building. Even though link building is probably one of the most underestimated SEO tactics, it’s actually a very effective way to boost visibility. Taking some time to insert links to high authority sites and link back to product pages on your online store will boost your website and page authority, as well as your rankings on search engines.

3. Implement Brand Values

The competition in eCommerce is fierce, so it’s very important to find a way to build a strong online presence and get your voice heard. In order to achieve this, you need to establish a distinct voice and tone that matches your brand and business. Besides making you original and memorable, this will also set you apart from the competition.

If you have already established your tone and voice on other mediums, like social media or print advertising, it is very important to keep it throughout your blogs. If you don’t have strong writing skills, consider hiring a professional and experienced copywriter to help you get this right.

4. Market Your E-Store

Having a blog allows you to effectively market your eCommerce store without having to spend huge amounts of money. By producing high-quality content that can be shared on social media platforms, you can attract a continuous flow of traffic to your website.

Even if you are unable to create fresh content on a regular basis, you can update and edit old content. Besides being helpful for search engines, this strategy also helps your content stay relevant longer.

5. Promote Your Products

Having a blog is a great way to promote new, top-selling, and featured products, as well as products that don’t sell well and could use a push. Experienced content marketers will place the target products within useful and informative articles, thus enticing customers to buy. This is quite a crafty method of promoting products, so it is very important that the copywriter has the skills and experience to do it seamlessly.

6. Build a Loyal Online Community

By regularly posting content that is relevant and interesting to your users, you encourage them to engage with your posts by commenting or sharing them on social networks. This is a great way to develop a loyal readership. Make sure to respond to comments, tweets, or emails in order to keep the conversation going and motivate readers to come back for more quality content.

This also gives you an opportunity to solve any issues your customers or community might have or make company announcements quickly and effectively.

7. React Fast to Industry Changes

Having a blog allows you to react to changes and trends in your industry with more knowledge and depth. For instance, if Apple announces a new iPhone launch, a tech shop selling iPhone accessories can use their blog to comment on this trend and produce valuable content that will establish them as experts in their niche. This is a great way to create trust in consumers and skyrocket your brand’s credibility.

Final Thoughts

One of the biggest advantages of having a blog is the increased flow of traffic to your eCommerce website. By regularly posting high-quality content to your website, you’re giving your potential and existing customers more reasons to come to your website from search engines or social media, thus increasing the chances of making more sales!

Now that you know the benefits of having a blog, it’s time to start writing. While it is true that blogging requires man-power, dedication, and hard work, content marketing is crucial for the success of any eCommerce business.