How’s the Monday, job hunters? Here are the best paid blogging jobs, writing jobs, and more from our Job Board.

Paid blogging jobs

Pixelberry Studios is looking for writers to work on contract, delivering content for their hit mobile game “Choices: Stories You Play.” The content will come in the form of scripts that include dialogue, descriptions of action, and branching narratives based on player choices. Payment will come on delivery of chapters (approximately 5000 words each) with bonuses upon hitting certain milestones. Pay rate is competitive.

TacticalGear.com is seeking freelance writers to craft thoughtful resources and buying guides for customers of TacticalGear.com. Writers must have extensive expertise in either military, law enforcement, public safety or firearms, and be able to apply that knowledge to concise, clear articles. Deadlines and workload are flexible.

Siarza is a fast-growing US Based company with an existing team in the Philippines working remotely. Siarza Social Digital LLC provides Digital is an innovative digital marketing agency that focuses on comprehensive digital strategies and solutions. Siarza SD has three divisions within six industries that work well with marketing professionals and owners looking to expand their businesses. They are in need of a contract copywriter, with the potential to become part-time or full-time.

CI-Group believes a brand’s story should be woven into every touchpoint. And they are uniquely built to deliver on that – with experts in branding, advertising, design, branded merchandise, warehousing, fulfillment, digital technology, and printing – all in a nondescript building off Route 22. Their advertising agency is currently seeking a freelance writer to support their creative team. Being highly organized, detail-oriented and having excellent communication skills are absolute musts for this position.

WebFX is a full-service digital marketing agency based in the US. They’ve been named the Best Place To Work in Pennsylvania 5 times in a row and they’d love to meet you. They’re looking for people to join their mission to provide world-class digital marketing solutions to mid-size businesses around the world. They get super excited about driving business growth for their clients and are looking for people who take pride in their marketing work and enjoy having a little fun at the same time.