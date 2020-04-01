3 Simple Steps To Keep Private Data Safe While Blogging

Blogging is an activity enjoyed by millions. Not only does it allow someone to write creatively about any topic that they wish, but it provides them with the ultimate platform to put that work out to the world. The Internet is a constant willing listener, and there may even be an audience for exactly what you have to say. To top it all off, blogging can be done from practically anywhere with an Internet connection, and many writers choose to take their blogs on the road and write as they travel. Those who decide to do this should heed the following tips on how to keep their personal data safe while doing so.

Put Strength In Your Passwords

Have you ever wondered why websites ask you to create a strong password for your account? The purpose is to keep other people from getting into that account at any point in time. It is to keep your data safe and secure, and a strong password has a great ability to do that. Passwords should be memorable, but they shouldn’t be something that is easy for a stranger to guess.

The password should never contain a personal detail about your life that someone might have a chance to figure out. This means that names of spouses and pets are definitely out. Additionally, passwords should contain a combination of letters, numbers, and symbols to make them particularly hard to crack. The best hackers in the world still have more trouble getting in if passwords are maintained at high levels.

Install Updates

Update your computer on a regular basis as deemed necessary by the manufacturer of that computer. Those update pop-ups are annoying, but they are nothing compared to the toll that it takes to lose data to an outsider because you have not installed the updates. People sometimes ignore updates as long as they can so that they don’t have to stop what they are doing to allow the update to install. This is a bad mistake.

The purpose of updates is to allow for the computer to run the latest programs and stay up to speed with everything that is going on. Computers that keep up like this have a much better chance of avoiding any loss of data to an outside source, and they are generally faster running as well. Thus, there is no reason not to do this.

Connect To The Right Wi-Fi

Plenty of people take a break to write their blog from a coffee shop or other public place that offers Wi-Fi services. There is nothing wrong with this if you take the proper precautions. As a first step, if the business offers a secure Wi-Fi connection then use that instead of a publish Wi-Fi that anyone can connect to. Even with a Wi-Fi password, hackers can still manage to access your personal information if they are also connected using the same password.

This is where a VPN comes into play. VPN stands for Virtual Private Network and it encrypts your internet connection so no one can access your information through the internet connection. As long as you connect to the VPN before access the public Wi-Fi network you’re safe to access the internet.