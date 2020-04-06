How’s the Monday, job hunters? Here are the best paid blogging jobs, writing jobs, and more from our Job Board.

Paid blogging jobs

This Is Why I’m Broke is an online magazine featuring all of the most interesting, unique, must-have products and gift ideas you can only find on the web. They are looking for Freelance Content Writers to join our team and contribute to our daily publishing efforts. This is a freelance position with the potential for a long-term relationship.

Inside.com is a network of email newsletters. They publish high-quality summaries of the top 10 news stories of the day, ranked in order of importance to their readers. Go ahead and signup for a couple of newsletters to get an idea of what they’re working on. Salary $50-60,000 a year, with paid time off and solid benefits.

Cloudwards.net is looking to strengthen its writing team with a few people that are interested in reviewing software of all stripes, but with a focus on backup, storage, project management and security applications (VPNs and antivirus, mostly). They pay within the first five days of each month for all articles published the month before, and the pay ranges from US$0.06 to $0.09 per word depending on experience, meaning you can rack up some pretty decent invoices once you get going.

CinemaBlend seeks an enthusiastic movie fanatic for a freelance news writing position who is plugged into the movie industry. Ideal candidates will be self-motivated wordsmiths with up-to-date knowledge of the entertainment industry and an appetite for all things movies. This is a freelance position with room to grow.

The client’s content marketing agency is looking for a blogger who can write about all things makeup for one of their cosmetics clients. (They will send you a link to their website if you are considered for an interview.) They will narrow down their candidates list and send a trial assignment (paid, at your rate). If things go well, they’d love to work with you every week for as long as they have this client!