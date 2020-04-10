6 Essential COVID 19 News Plugins for Your Blog

Working from home usually isn’t a problem for most freelance bloggers. With the quarantine due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, however, even work-from-home veterans might find it difficult amidst all the chaos happening outside. There are times where you might miss news updates or have to stay updated regarding the worldwide issue. That’s where COVID 19 news plugins come in.

Thankfully, some coders and WordPress developers are quick to respond to such a global pandemic. There are certain plugins that can help bloggers or even those new to working from home stay updated while working. After all, information is key in combatting such a global threat. Moreover, thees COVID 19 news plugins integrate well with WordPress so you don’t have to interrupt your workflow too much.

So during these dark times, you might want to take a look and employ the help of these COVID 19 news plugins. Some of them are different purposes designed for your varying needs.

First thing’s first, you need to stay up-to-date with the statistics of the coronavirus. If you’re working from home and are using WordPress, chances are, you’re a little too busy to pay attention to news or seek it out. That’s why having a widget or shortcode telling you the bare minimum details about the global pandemic ought to keep you grounded in reality.

The Coronavirus Cases Tracker was quickly made for this purpose. It’s a plugin you can use to display the necessary information such as numbers of all the infected, deaths, and recoveries. These can also be either for each country or for the whole world. It will then appear on your website seamlessly.

If you want a plugin that can display information about the coronavirus while also still being of use to your website for when the pandemic finally gets resolved, then CF Geo Plugin might be just that. Initially, it was made to be a geo-marketing tool that lets you post various information all over the web or integrate them into your website.

They have since taken the initiative to update the plugin in order to provide reliable and real-time information regarding COVID-19. Now you can use this free plugin similar to the other one above. You can also use shortcodes and widgets to attach this information to posts. The information can also be country-based or global.

If you’re website or blog is already a decently-sized business on its own right, then it’s probably also affected by the coronavirus and the quarantine. Sadly, there are battles where you must retreat or cut your losses in some parts to preserve the business. The key here is to be transparent with your customers or visitors.

This plugin here can help you achieve that kind of healthy communication between your blog and the visitors. The plugin basically adds a banner or a section on your website regarding the state of the blog or the business amidst the global pandemic and lockdowns. It’s a lot more important if you run a commerce site, especially those that handle deliveries and online shopping.

One of the most unsettling things about COVID-19 is how quickly and unpredictably it spreads. It’s a lot easier to proliferate than previous viruses from before. For websites or blogs that deal in news reports or current affairs, predictions and analyses can be valuable if done responsibly. The Coronavirus Spread Prediction Tools were made for that purpose.

This is a plugin that allows you to simulate the pandemic or even its outcome. You can use it to generate tables or graphs for your own reports or content. You can also use accurate data publicized by the WHO in order to simulate the coronavirus spread in parallel to what’s happening now. Last but not least, you can then embed WHO and hospital dashboards to make it easier.

As part of the rebuilding process for society and those affected by the virus, fundraisers are a huge help. These can be anything from support for those who are unfortunate in during a quarantine to medical help. If your blog or enterprise is more fortunate than the rest, then you should consider coordinating with a fundraiser.

Make it easy for these charities by downloading and using the GiveWP plugin. It’s a donation plugin for WordPress that lets you control the collection method well. It can be Paypal or for more convenience, an option using credit cards. You can even do your own fundraiser if you’re feeling generous or stable enough and all this can be done through your website.

Certain news articles from all kinds of outlets offer varying insights regarding the virus. It also does help to inform your readers of their existence as they can help in the battle against COVID-19. For this, a news ticker plugin ought to do the trick. Most news articles today are usually about quarantines and COVID-19 anyway.

Ditty News Ticker is one of the most well-reviewed and popular WordPress plugins that have this function. It displays a widget or section on your website with the most relevant news articles all over the web. Think of it as an RSS feed for your site where users can open the link in a new tab. It helps raise awareness for the virus and also keeps your blog updated and worldly.

Of course, we do hope that a time comes in the coming weeks or months where you’ll no longer need these COVID 19 news plugins. Until then, stay safe and help as best as you can in order to resolve this global pandemic.