amp-for-your-wordpress-blog

Accelerated Mobile Page, also known as AMP, is a tool designed specifically for developing websites that are easy to use, load faster, and provide a better experience to the user.

Businesses often take the help of AMP technology to make their websites faster on mobile devices.

Why Is AMP Important for WordPress Sites?

Many blogs and business use WordPress as their CMS for online websites as WordPress is easy to create and provide a lot of room for customization. However, the problem that comes up with using WordPress sites at the user end is the long time that it takes to load in mobile devices due to the scripts enqueue and third-party plugins. And increased loading times means increased visitor bounce rate, which no website owner wants.

How Do AMP Plugins Help You?

Statistics show that WordPress websites usually perform well in desktop tests but perform very poorly when it comes to mobile devices. Moreover, in 2019, Google announced a mobile-first index, which has priority over its traditional desktop index, which will be a hundred per cent operational in September 2020. This system will serve the most fitting results based on the device mobile view, the desktop version of websites will only be occasionally crawled, and will have low value compared to the mobile versions. This calls for making your blog mobile-friendly if you want it to appear prominently in Google search rankings.

AMP plugin is available for WordPress websites like many other plugins you will find on a WordPress admin setting page and does the following tasks;

works primarily to boost up the speed of the website on mobile devices, therefore, reducing the bounce rate of a site. It helps load a WordPress site approximately four times faster than the standard version.

It also helps create a better graphical interface of your online site.

The icing on the cake; AMP provides better output for SEO.

It does all that by letting JavaScripts avoid the slow rendering speed and resizes the resources, including ads and images. AMP plugin also streamlines the content according to the user’s device.

With the help of an increased website loading speed, you will get to have a maximized audience input. This gives you a significant competitive edge over others in the online market.

There are two valid AMP plugins for WordPress:

The official AMP plugin made by the AMP development team. It is suitable for standard WordPress setup without any page builders or advanced plugin.

If you have a more advanced WordPress setup with DIVI or Elementor builder, Wpml or Woocommerce you might going to need the AMPforWP plugins, which have paid addons to expand your AMP functionality.

You can check out AMP plugins for WordPress here

After you implemented AMP, you must check the code with googles AMP testing tool. When your AMP pages get acknowledge by Google, a new AMP section will show up in your google search console, and here you can check out errors and follow your improvements.

Statistics About AMP WordPress Increased Performance

Studies have found that those websites leveraging AMP plugins have a lower bounce rate as compared to the sites that do not use this plugin.

Statistics show that an average website should not take more than three seconds to load as it diverts the attention of the user, creating a higher bounce rate. An Unbounce page speed report from 2019 showed that faster page load could have an increase of conversion up to 16 %.

Therefore, you will see more interaction, more organic growth, and ultimately much more profit as compared to using a traditional WordPress site without an AMP plugin.

