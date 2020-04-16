How’s the week, job hunters? Here are the best paid blogging jobs, writing jobs, and more from our Job Board last week.

Paid blogging jobs

TripAdvisor Experiences is looking to bring on freelance copywriters with native or fluent writing skills in Japanese for a short-term project that will last up to three months, with the potential for ongoing work. They’re specifically looking for individuals who are also proficient in English, with experience writing travel content.

Cat5 Commerce is seeking freelance writers to craft thoughtful resources and buying guides for customers of TacticalGear.com. Writers must have extensive expertise in either military, law enforcement, public safety or firearms, and be able to apply that knowledge to concise, clear articles. Deadlines and workload are flexible.

Ranker is looking for talented writers who are ready to research and write 5 to 20 Korean Entertainment articles a week for our site. This is a great opportunity to write for a leading entertainment site, in the top 50 of all websites in the United States. This is a paid, remote opportunity. Candidates will be compensated for their work on a per-article basis, based on the length of assignment and level of research required.

Ranker is looking for talented writers who are ready to research and write 3 to 5 articles a week for our site. This is a great opportunity to write for a leading entertainment site, in the top 50 of all websites in the United States. This is an assignment and pitch-heavy gig. You will be expected to pitch ideas for articles that will do well on social media and take assignments that are handed to you by our editors and run with them.

Grow and Convert is a content marketing agency that differentiates itself by publishing a smaller number of articles than other content firms, but at a much higher quality. They use carefully measured data to attribute leads to individual articles. They have a wide range of clients from B2B services, to SaaS, to select B2C companies. They’re looking for writers who have experience writing non-beginner, advanced level content, on any topic