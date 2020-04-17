6 Best WordPress Job Board Plugins & Themes For Your Blog

There’s no more denying it, the economy is headed for disaster. This is true for most countries affected by the coronavirus and for you who are quarantined. Some were even unlucky enough to get laid off or go on unpaid leave. That’s where online work can be a lifesaver for many and you can help others by sharing this treasure trove of work opportunities using job board plugins.

Job board plugins are not only for blogs that help others find online jobs but can be applicable for other websites too with a different niche or format. After all, these are chaotic and desperate times and every bit of help counts. Lots of people are also looking for online jobs as well either as placeholders while they wait out the storm or a career change.

Hence, it’s up to you to help them while also helping your website or blog. These WordPress job board plugins ought to do the trick especially if you already have your sources. These can be websites like Freelance Writing Gigs, Indeed, and many more.

It’s straightforward and free, which is always good since some of the other plugins on this list come at a premium cost. Apple Online does come with a premium option for those of you who have the capital to spare. Anyway, Apply Online primarily lets you post ads on your WordPress blog or website, among many other things.

You can also use it for job ads in that regard. If the visitors apply with this plugin, then the plugin will notify you and even let you manage the applications like a literal boss. The plugin will even send you an email when someone applies. The best part is that it works right out of the box without much setting up, perfect for newbies.

This one is a bit of an outlier as it’s actually a WordPress theme. However, if you’re in need of a new theme and also want a job board plugin, this saves you space and the performance consumption. It’s called JobEngine and it’s a highly customizable theme that also comes with a built-in job portal feature. You can easily add job listings here and it’s also great for those who are just starting up.

JobEngine also lets you allow employers to add their own listings on your website and give them payment or pricing options for that. Sadly, it’s not free and costs $89– that might be a little too steep for new bloggers. You can test it out, however, as they offer a demo so you can see if you’ll be able to maximize what you paid for.

Another great and popular option would be WP Job Manager. It’s an awesome freemium plugin that’s also open source and touts itself as a lightweight application. That means it won’t strain your servers too much and let you download heavier plugins for different purposes. As mentioned, WP Job Manager also has a free and premium option and lets you pick the latter if all you need is a core job board plugin.

It being open source also lets you further develop the app if you know how to. Moreover, this plugin is also easy-to-use and gives you the option to include some interesting and customizable front-end forms. This way, your job listings can seamlessly blend in with your website. Last but not least, WP Job Manager is shortcode-based, making it compatible with any WordPress theme.

JobRoller is another WordPress theme that comes with its own job board software. It touts itself as the best WordPress theme with a job board function and has the highly-ranked reviews to back that up. It’s a well-organized tool with interfaces for both job seekers and employers. For you, it also comes with lots of monetization option support.

The beauty in this theme/job board is that the job seeker section allows them to post their own resumes. This lets employers headhunt them, making it go both ways, depending on who you want to help. Sadly, it’s also not free and costs $69 for the basic package and $199 if you want to be part of the club. There is a demo in case you want to test it first.

Now if you’re looking for something that doesn’t come with too many features that might slow down your site, then Simply Job Board is right up your alley. It does its intended purpose well, which is to provide you with a job listing for your website, not much else. This does come with its own pros and cons.

On one hand, it’s all free and doesn’t tax your servers too much. On the other hand, it doesn’t come with features that let users create their own account or automated job listing suggestions to make it easy for you. It also doesn’t come with paid listing options. In fact, you’ll need to create your own forms with this one. Still, that ought to let you have better flexibility over your job listings.

Last but not least is one of the most complete and complex selection you can have on this list. It’s called JS Jobs Pro and if you want, you can let it create a whole job listing website for you– assuming that’s your plan. You can even create your own job listing community with JS Jobs Pro if needs arise since it lets everyone create an account that integrates with Facebook or LinkedIn.

Speaking of integration, JS Jobs Pro also connects with Paypal and lets you charge job seekers or employers. All this sounds expensive, right? Well, it costs $79 for the basic package but there is a free option which is just the plugin if that’s all you want. Really, it’s the best of both worlds, though whichever among these job board plugins you pick, just be sure you post legitimate jobs.