Get Your Sports Blogging Career Started With These Tips

If you want a career as a sportswriter, you have to start somewhere good. Getting involved with your local sports team as a blogger is probably a good place to start.

Every sports team needs publicity and if you can craft engaging content, you could be a great asset. It could give you the experience you need to build up your reputation and help you to forge a career in the industry.

Learn about your sport

If you want to blog for your local team, you will have to come up with topics relevant to your audience. You can’t write about a sport unless you have a passion for the game and a good basic understanding of it.

Writing about sports is different from other more formal writing in that it sounds more like a conversation at a bar. Some of the lingoes only come from being a fan and participating in a sport and this has to carry over into your writing.

Build up your portfolio of content

If you invest some time in crafting unique, informative, timeless content, your effort is sure to pay off. Demonstrate that you can write a wide variety of content such as personality pieces, how-to content, video and image posts, inspirational posts, etc. Try writing match reports for fun to hone your writing skills.

As a sports blogger, you may have to give fans a rundown of a normal training day so they feel as though they are part of the team. You need to know how to conduct interviews and give game recaps. Besides game coverage, you will probably be expected to cover team news, coaching changes and feature stories about players.

It may help to read articles and reports by your favorite sports writers and ask yourself what sets them apart.

Talk to sportswriters and sports players

Talking to sportswriters can help you to learn from their career experiences. They probably all took a different route to arrive at a certain point but you’re sure to pick up some great tips from them.

This helps you to find out more about what’s expected of you. For instance, sportswriters usually talk with sources about the team before a game. They typically use laptops and begin writing while the game is still being played.

You also have to get used to talking to sports players and all the other people involved in the sports world. If you’re hoping to make a career in sports writing, it’s vitally important that you understand how best to communicate with them.

Get your name out there

Once you know how and what to write, there’s nothing to stop you approaching your favorite local sports team and asking whether you can blog for them.

If you have an impressive portfolio to back up your request, and the manager and players already know you because you always attend the games, they may be excited to see what publicity you can generate for them.

League sites, like MLB.com, employ sports writers and becoming a blogger for your local team may be the first step on an exciting journey. Not that many sports teams have excellent, engaging blogs, and if you can help provide them, your team will stand out from the crowd and your reputation will soar.