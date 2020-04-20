6 Best WordPress Plugins for eLearning & Tutorial Websites

During such a current state around the world where people are stuck inside their homes with not much to do, free time is all but scarce. This opens up more opportunities for learning something new– something valuable and advantageous once the global pandemic is all over. At the moment, the best way to do that is online, and that’s where plugins for eLearning and tutorials come in.

After all, plenty of your website’s readers or followers might have too much spare time on their hands. If their country is affected by the COVID-19 epidemic, then you can bet that they have more time on their hands to visit your website and view your content. Employing the help of plugins for eLearning and tutorials will surely help them in the long run.

It could also be that your website is already formatted for such content. In that case, these plugins for eLearning and tutorials can augment the learning experience better. Take a look at them and see for yourself which ones can assist your visitors.

WP Courseware is one of the most complete collections of all the tools you need in order to create online courses. They’re perfect for beginners and veterans alike. The developers of Courseware even tout their plugin as one of the oldest pioneers in online course creation tools. It’s great for websites that were built with drag-and-drop interfaces as well.

The plugin promises any user that all their online course needs are inside the package with no trickle features sold to them down the line. Of course, it’s not free and costs $129 for the said “complete” package. It’s certainly one of the more affordable premium options on this list and is flexible enough for both audio, video, and other visual courses. There is a trial or 30-day demo for those who want to test it first.

Another affordable premium plugin for eLearning would be LifterLMS. Well, it’s not exactly fully premium as there is a free option with premium features and extensions. As for the plugin’s functionality itself, it has a built-in payment system, drip content, and membership profiles for the students along with the usual video and audio compatibility.

As for the price, it can be more affordable or more expensive than WP Courseware. It’s free but each extension (like Paypal and other site integrations) costs around $99 each. The whole bundle costs $299 per year. Depending on your needs or how big your website is, it might end up costing more or less. As always, there is a 30-day demo for everything.

Now on to free options, we have teachPress. This one is a rather simple plugin that contains essentials for creating your own online courses such as enrolments, documents, and assessments. However, it also unites this with a powerful BibTeX compatible publication management system. It’s basically a 2-in-1 tool which is always great if you need the publication management system.

teachPress is not as feature-rich or as flexible as some of the more premium options on this list of plugins for eLearning. Still, it might be a great option if your website is not exclusively an online learning domain. Despite being a relatively younger plugin than most, teachPress still sports a respectable score or rating on WordPress’ free plugin store.

LearnDash is a premium option you have if you want to make your courses up to university standards. Universities are actually using this one as well. Apart from those, it’s also a popular choice among professional training institutions. Using it to build your lessons and online is quite simple and not as intimidating as the accolades associated with the plugin.

LearnDash utilizes a convenient drag-and-drop course builder, making it perfect for beginners. It also allows for creating multi-level courses from quizzes to assignments on top of the usual video, photo, or audio tutorials. If you feel more generous, you can even give incentives to your students or learners with the integrated reward system. It’s a bit on the pricey side, however, with a price tag of $159 per year.

Our last free option for plugins for eLearning would be LearnPress. Don’t let the price tag fool you, though; LearnPress is still a comprehensive and thorough plugin, even for those full-on eLearning websites. The developers also proudly proclaim that LearnPress is one of the best in the industry. It not only lets you create courses but also sell them if they’re good enough.

When it comes to website and tool integration, LearnPress also does great with compatibilities for services like WooCommerce plugins and payment gateways ranging from Paypal to Stripe. If you find that the free option can be limiting, you can then opt to use its premium version which costs $249 for the Pro Bundle. This includes all the addons.

Last but not least, we have Sensei. The plugin name says it all. Sensei is a serious and committed software when it comes to online learning and was actually developed by the same team behind WooCommerce. That very well means it integrates well with the tools and plugins of WooCommerce. That ought to make Sensei and automatic selection for you if you’re already using WooCommerce.

For the price of $129 for a single website, you can use Sensei’s wide selection of free and premium extensions to help you in creating the perfect online learning resources. Payment options involved in these courses can also be integrated seamlessly with gateways preferred by WooCommerce. So take your pick among these plugins for eLearning and start helping people with knowledge.