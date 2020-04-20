How’s the week, job hunters? Here are the best paid blogging jobs, writing jobs, and more from our Job Board last week.

Paid blogging jobs

Ardent Learning, Inc. is seeking Creative Writers to join our growing contractor pool. These positions are temporary (contract) roles with no specific time period but could be extended or shortened as needed; work can be done remotely with personal equipment and software. They’re always on the lookout for innovative, curious, and passionate people who can help us achieve their goals.

At Wpromote, one of the nation’s leading digital marketing firms, they invite you to “Think Like A Challenger” and push their clients to take on the 800 lb. gorillas of their industries. Their award-winning campaigns have helped hundreds of companies from startups to Fortune 500 brands thrive. If you’ve heard of Toyota, Verizon, Forever 21, Marriott, Wienerschnitzel, or Papyrus you’ve heard of our clients. And they want you to join them in making their clients even better.

Physician’s Choice is looking for talented writers to generate engaging and original content for their health and wellness e-commerce blog. Writers should have a background in, or passion for health, wellness, and supplements. Writers should be able to conduct in-depth research and cover topics in detail. Writers will be asked to research topics and develop interesting posts that will appeal to their target audience.

The XCLAIM Marketplace is the global marketplace for bankruptcy claims. There is no equal. Any Creditor in a bankruptcy case can get paid for their Claim in near real-time while recovering the value that could have otherwise been lost, and without delay. You will be joining a growing team focused on digitally transforming the bankruptcy industry.

They are seeking freelance writers to craft thoughtful resources and buying guides for customers of TacticalGear.com. Writers must have extensive knowledge of bushcraft and wilderness survival skills. Please indicate on either your resume or cover letter your experience or background in those categories. Deadlines and workload are flexible.