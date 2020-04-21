Web Tools and Services That You Can Use While You Are Stuck At Home

COVID-19 made us stay in our homes and think about the future from all points of view – personal, family, hobbies, and business.

In this article, you will be presented with over 30 web tools and services that you can use to improve your skills as a blogger or help you out as you start a new business/brand of your own.

Create a WordPress website with Total Theme, manage everything about it with 24x7WPSupport, use WhatFontIs to identify new fonts from any given picture and use them on your website, landing pages, and materials, and much more.

Let’s start.

You want the very best UI kits, templates, and dashboards built on top of Bootstrap, Vue.js, React, Angular, Node.js and Laravel? Then it is simple, visit Creative Tim and get what you need, saving tons of time.

Creative Tim is used by over 1 million happy users, being the top destination for anybody who is looking for products in this niche.

They offer everything you need, including sections, elements, free stuff (there are tons of free themes available), and big bundles with huge discounts.

Browse Creative Tim website and follow them on Facebook.

Whenever you need a creative logo and you are on tight budget, use LogoAI – an Ai-powered logo maker that works perfect.

Write your logo name and your business industry, add a slogan if you want, and right after LogoAI powerful software will show you hundreds of logos to choose from. Each logo can be fully customized for your needs.

LogoAi is offering a 30% OFF on all logo design packages when you enter code: 30OFFSPECIAL at checkout.

UPQODE will help you have a super WordPress website, exactly as the ones you always loved.

This award-winning digital marketing and web design agency is present in 11 cities from all over the world, delivering outstanding results and quality.

Get in touch with UPQODE and let them know your project details.

Total is a super WordPress theme that comes loaded with everything you need so you can create any kind of website you want.

In the package you will find 4 premium plugins: Visual Page Composer, Templatera, Slider Revolution, and LayerSlider; 40+ pre-made demos that you can install with 1-click; 500+ styling options; 80+ builder modules; a brilliant drag-and-drop builder, and much more.

Use Total to create a super engaging and converting website, it is simple and you don’t need any special skills or experience

Codester is a huge marketplace filled with tens of thousands of website themes, app templates, PHP scripts and codes, apps, plugins, and much more.

Check Codester – it is the heaven for web designers, developers, and freelancers that need high-quality and affordable stuff for their projects.

Bad links are not only bad for your business – they are affecting very much. The research says that people who encounter bad links are leaving those particular websites and most never return.

Use Dr. Link Check to automatically scan your website for bad links and you will receive a detailed report. Repair as soon as possible the bad links.

Bonsai is the leading invoicing software dedicated to freelancers and agencies, being smart and easy to use.

Create your own freelance design invoice template, use automated invoices, and accept global payments.

Get paid like pros with Bonsai.

Use FunctionFox, a leading provider of Timesheets and Project management software for remote creative teams worldwide to handle multiple jobs, assign tasks, create to-do lists, and manage resources, including remote workers.

Get your free demo today at https://www.functionfox.com/mekanism .

To create a high-converting and engaging website is simple with Mobirise as you have included tons of useful things: over 3,000 awesome website templates, stunning sliders and galleries, engaging forms and popups, and pixel-perfect icons.

Build a great website right now with Mobirise.

Goodie is an affordable design to code web development service, very popular among pro graphic designers that need a reliable partner, and among business owners that need to amplify their online presence.

Get in touch with Goodie.

airfocus is a popular prioritizing and roadmap smart software that you can use to create outstanding products while you collaborate and discuss with your team each step.

On their website you will find the most complete glossary of product management and business terms. Here is the link.

Start a free trial to see airfocus in action, you don’t need a credit card.

MailMunch is the most powerful and fastest-growing landing page platform that you can use to create unlimited landing pages and squeeze pages that will increase conversions by up to 400%.

Using the zero-code WYSIWYG form-building, the drag-and-drop landing page builder, and the beautiful pre-built landing page templates, you can create with ease any layout in minutes.

Use the tool that pros use.

unlayer will transform your website. It will let your website visitors create engaging and high-converting email templates and landing pages, directly from your website.

The software is super simple to embed, and it is loaded with gorgeous templates and powerful features.

Sign up now.

XStore is the single product you need to create awesome stores that stand out of the crowd and that convert with ease, without investing thousands of dollars.

The included plugins are worth over $300, and the package is sold for only $59.

Get it now.

With Zento, anybody can create a store that is high-performing, a store that stands out of the crowd and which is engaging. This complete and advanced eCommerce solution is based on Magento 2 and it is everything you need.

Find out how it works.

Generated Photos shares a diverse library of 2 million incredibly realistic faces created by artificial intelligence. The faces feature consistent lighting and sizing, range of angles, positions and facial expressions, a wide variety of ethnicities, ages and face shapes. As all depicted people aren’t real, the images can be used without violating any rules or rights

Why manually collect content and files from your clients, if this task occupies you each month many hours? You can use Content Snare and automate this part of your business. It is simple to configure, only a few steps and a couple of minutes.

Let Content Snare collect content and files from clients, in your place. Be more productive and increase your profitability.

Start a free trial, no credit card required.

Quanzo is a great example of versatile WordPress themes that include all that you need for quick and hassle-free web development. This is the ultimate choice for a personal and business portfolio website. The theme includes a collection of 11 homepage demos and a wide choice of inner pages, all of which are ready to be modified by means of the Elememtor page builder. Additionally, the theme includes a handy header and footer layout builder. If you would like to enhance your site’s performance by means of third-party extensions, then you may feel free to use any WordPress plugin on your site. The Quanzo WordPress theme is made to be fully compatible with most of them.

Usually, more sales mean more support staff. So, you won’t benefit from all the sales earning as you will increase costs.

What if I tell you that you can keep the costs down while you increase sales? It is possible with HelpJet, the most popular knowledge base software that will automate your customer support.

Help your customers with quick answers to their questions so they won’t contact your support staff.

8b will help you create awesome websites in minutes, without having any design skills and experience.

It has included a smart and intuitive interface, over 250 gorgeous website templates, and a drag-and-drop builder.

Try it now.

Save your time and focus on the things that really matter using the Impacto Patronus WordPress theme for COVID-19 websites. It will work well for other kinds of charity organizations and crowdfunding groups websites. The theme is ready to used out-of-the-box. It contains all the essential tools and features that you may need to boost the performance of your web resource. It also includes Elementor, Give Donation, and other kinds of tools that will let you build a multi-functional web resource.

Forget about the need to invest thousands of dollars into professional modern web design. Let a stylish ready-made Topper WordPress theme save your time and money on the website construction. This is a great choice for niche blogs and media-related websites. It features full compatibility with the leading WordPress plugins and extensions. This is a Gutenberg-ready WordPress theme that includes 30+ exclusive blocks. You may also enjoy the ease and flexibility of the Elementor page builder that Topper supports. Your blog with look stylish and professional if you work with the ready-made blog layouts styles that are featured in the theme’s download pack.

SuperbWebsiteBuilders.com is worth the attention of users looking for the best website development tool. The online resource enlists several dozens of reviews and comparisons of well-known website builders, which serve different purposes and have versatile parameters. There is also a great opportunity to discover useful facts about hosting providers and the basics of website development by reading multiple posts the website has in stock.

Unlike a traditional graphic designer, the GraphicSprings Logo Maker allows you to design your logo without any upfront cost. You can choose from thousands of templates and customize your logo absolutely free. Once you are happy you can pay $19.99 and download your logo in PNG, SVG, and JPG formats.

Logaster is business slogan generator, that is delivering outstanding creative slogans. It is used by tens of thousands of people with huge success.

Try Logaster, it is free to use.

To boost engagement and generate more qualified leads, drive sales and extract actionable insights, you can simply use Opinion Stage popular quiz maker and create stunning quizzes and surveys.

Use for free the tool that pros use.

Creating a website is a pretty difficult task, right? Not anymore with uKit website builder. This fascinating software allows you to build and maintain your website. And no, it doesn’t have to look goofy — uKit features template and widget system to make sure your website looks professional. Millions of people worldwide trust uKit as the best website builder of 2020.

InvoiceBerry is the leading invoicing software for small businesses, being smart, simple to use, and quick.

The software will help you manage customers, create and send fully customized invoices, track expenses and payments, and much more.

Register for the free trial, no credit card required.

stepFORM is a fresh uncluttered service that allows you to engage your audience with professional looking forms, quizzes, or surveys. It requires zero coding skills. With stepFORM, you can integrate your form with various payment systems, enable Google Analytics, set up your Logic Jumps, configure CSS properties and more. Plus, you can share a link to your form via social media, messengers or emails.

Pixpa is the leading website builder for creating an all-in-one website: a blog, a store, and a client gallery.

It is simple to use and very efficient, having everything you need included.

Sign up for free.

uLanding is a service for creating a powerful landing page on a budget. The level of your programming skills doesn’t matter if you are a well-versed developer or just have a grasp of the basics — uLanding was developed for everyone. It offers a number of features such as A/B testing, CRM integration, SEO optimization tools, and more. Discover all features today.

Fotor will help you create engaging and high-converting pictures for your website and for your social media channels. Use the tool that professional markers, graphic designers, and entrepreneurs use.

Use Fotor.

With WordPressToWix.PRO website migration service, the process of switching between these two platforms will be easy, fast and quick for everyone. The team of experts monitors and supervises all the stages of the website migration process to come up with the best result and ensure a high user satisfaction rate. They thoroughly check the way your new website works upon the completion of the process to make sure everything is ok.

WrapPixel will help you with stunning UI kits, admin templates, and dashboard themes built on top of Bootstrap, Angular, React, and Vuejs.

Browse WrapPixel and pick what you need.

RumbleTalk is the easiest way to add to your website a moderated group chat for live Q&A and web events. It takes less than 2 minutes and you don’t need any special skills or experience.

Register for free.

WhatFontIs – The Best font finder

WhatFontIs is the best font finder, free to use, and the only system that identifies both free and paid fonts. It has a huge database of over 600k fonts and the powerful Ai software works with font foundries, including Google fonts.

Upload the font picture to WhatFontIs and in 40 seconds you will find out the following:

The font name.

Its price.

Where to get it from.

In plus you will get over 60 free and paid font alternatives.

Use WhatFontIs for free.

Conclusions

These 30+ web tools and services are super-efficient and were manually selected for this article.

Use them to make a new business or to improve, or even automate your existing one.

24x7WPSupport can handle everything which is related to your WordPress website. Imagine how much time you will get back by using their services. This is a way of business automation. Get rid of these time-consuming tasks so you can focus on your customers and business.

Many other things are possible with the included web solutions.