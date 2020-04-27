How’s the week, job hunters? Here are the best paid blogging jobs, writing jobs, and more from our Job Board last week.

Paid blogging jobs

Digital Trends is seeking several freelance writers with a passion for consumer tech and gadgetry. This can be either a part- or full-time gig, however, they’d like it to become a consistent, long-term working relationship if they’re satisfied with your work. As part of your job, you will also find and secure relevant images, videos, and other media to draw readers into your posts and retain them. Your sources will include media from manufacturers, official press releases, stock photography, and more.

PeopleCaddie is seeking an experienced Policy and Procedures writer for their financial services client. This resource will assist with the Risk Governance Framework build-out in documenting policies and procedures within the Internal Audit function. The optimal candidate will have written policies and procedures for a large financial institution in the past and have experience within internal audit.

Digital Trends is seeking several freelance writers with a passion for consumer tech, gadgetry, and entertainment. This can be either a part- or full-time gig, however, they’d like it to become a consistent, long-term working relationship if they’re satisfied with your work. The ideal candidate already has experience writing and fact-checking online, consistent time each day to write at least one or two guides (several hours), and the desire to dive right into creating publishable content with minimal training.

Digital Trends is seeking several freelance writers with a passion for consumer tech and gadgetry. This can be either a part- or full-time gig, however, they’d like it to become a consistent, long-term working relationship if they’re satisfied with your work. Right now, they’re looking for a competent writer who’s willing to contribute to their Gaming section. Each week, you’ll write or update an upwards of 8-10 guides — less, if you’re working in a part-time capacity — covering everything from the latest news regarding the PlayStation 5 to various, tried-and-true methods for quickly leveling in World of Warcraft Classic.

Elevate is recruiting part-time Editors for their Med Legal service line. The Editors will be responsible for ensuring proper grammar, formatting, branding, and content of sensitive reports containing patient medical and billing information. You might be the right person if you exemplify attention to detail, strong critical thinking skills, and a passion for vigorous, accurate writing.