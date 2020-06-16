Is blogging a real job? This is a question many people ask. For me — coming from years of working as a professional journalist — I knew that a paradigm shift was necessary, but I wasn’t quite sure how.

I look at the OG (original) bloggers from the time journalists would laugh about bloggers, and admire them for what they have accomplished. Businesses have also discovered the value of blogs to their SEO and content marketing, so even blogging has become an occupation. Grammar, spelling, structure, and style have to be on point.

Find blogging jobs here.

To answer the question, let us debunk some blogging myths:

1. You have to graduate with a major in Journalism to be a successful blogger

Not true. The best contemporary writers know that it is harder to write simpler. It takes experience to write in a way that those who do not know a single thing about the topic will walk away from reading your blog having a clear understanding of it.

There are awards or recognition for journalists; there are awards or recognition for bloggers. Stay true to your calling.

2. Blogging won’t earn you a real livelihood

Not true. Look at the case of Adam Enfroy who started blogging only in 2019 when the blogosphere was already supersaturated. Adam approached it with discipline, commitment, and smarts. He studied how to become a successful blogger.

Et voila! Fast forward to May 2020, and Adam has declared his income for the month at USD $80,188. And that’s only his passive income.

Has your 8 to 5 job paid you that much? Mine certainly hasn’t.

3. Advertising is the only way your blog will make money

Nope, not at all. There are so many ways your blog can generate money, but first, you have to build your credibility and integrity (don’t be that blogger who keeps asking for free stuff). Decide on what your blog will be about and be authentic and consistent.

How else can you make money? There’s branded content, affiliate programs, ambassadorship for brands you believe in, webinars, speaking engagements, and more.

4. Just keep blogging and you will become successful

Not completely true, but it is part of becoming a successful blogger. Blogging — as with anything in life — requires a plan, a strategy, a framework you follow to set things in motion. Set goals and milestones you wish to achieve following a certain timeline.

There’s SEO, performance marketing, and other aspects you may need to funnel some of your earnings, too. Think of it as investing in yourself. Think of it as working towards not just being self-employed but also being financially independent and successful.

For moms, think of it as being able to work from home, blogging about what you do, and actually making money from it especially if brands decide to work with you. Blogging makes many things possible!

5. Blogging is easy

Not true. I speak as a failed aspiring blogger (but I will keep trying and failing — and repeating). Blogging takes discipline and commitment you don’t get in the workplace. If you are used to clocking in and out and having a boss looking over your shoulder, the transition may take longer and maybe a bit harder, but all it takes is to get started.

If you doubt your writing abilities, just start with blogging about things that give you joy. You can also add Grammarly as an extension to your browser so that, as you write, it may already give you suggestions or corrections.

Figure out what works for you. Blog through the hard times. It will get easy with practice.

6. Blogging to a niche will limit your audience and visibility

Not true. Think of The Sartorialist, who literally started his blog by taking his camera out for a walk. To this day, there are still people who decline Scott Schuman’s request to take their photo. But his blog has produced a series of books that not only showcase people’s styles in a city or country but also their culture. A lot of other bloggers also followed in his footsteps by taking sartorial photos.

One such blogger is Brandon Stanton of Humans of New York. It started as a project of taking photos of 10,000 New Yorkers. But he went a step further and asked them questions. The result is not just raw, real, and beautiful photos but also anecdotes of strangers that people the world over can actually relate with. The blog has also led to the publication of two books.

Brandon has also gone to twenty other countries to do what he does best. What started as blogs for both Schuman and Stanton have become their legacy.

So, is blogging a real job? The answer is a resounding YES.

And it is never too late for you to get started. Start with a single step today.