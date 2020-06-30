Free Online Writing Courses to Improve Your Blog

In today’s digital age, blogging has become an important tool for both small businesses and big brands. Whether you’re a housewife making money through mom blogs, or a business trying to promote your services online, there is always a market through blogs. However, blogging is not an easy task as one might imagine. There are a lot of aspects that go into creating a blog and one of the most important things to have is the skills for writing. One of the best ways to gain or improve those skills is through an online writing course.

Writing is needed to fill your blog with content and to make your blog more engaging to the audience. Writing is not just putting words on paper. It takes into account what you want to say effectively, making things more concise, and keeping in mind that there will be people reading your words.

Today, there are numerous online classes available, both paid and free. We’ve listed down some great online writing courses we found on the web for your blogging needs.

Coursera

Image Credit: Coursera

The University of Michigan offers the Good with Words: Writing and Editing Specialization. It consists of four courses that take approximately 4 months to complete if you take it for 4 hours a week. This course is perfect for blog writing as it helps you “to arrange a complex set of information in a reader-friendly way.”

The whole program will teach you what words to choose to effectively persuade your reader, structure and organize your sentences smoothly, and to draft and revise your work.

While there are blogs that are completely professional, some types of blogs require a touch of personal style. If it’s a blog that talks about your personal experiences, Wesleyan University’s Memoir and Personal Essay: Write About Yourself Specialization will definitely help you.

This program will focus more on the personal narrative style. It will teach you how to develop your relationship with your work, as well as your readers. The program will also help you in writing in the first-person point of view, learn to write a personal essay, and learn elements essential in telling your story to your readers.

University of Colorado Boulder’s Effective Communication: Writing, Design, and Presentation Specialization is a business-focused program. The course will not only teach business writing, but also presenting your thoughts effectively through graphics and speaking in a span of 5 months.

While blogging does not require you to speak verbally, knowing how to effectively present your thoughts will be an immense help in blogging. Great blogs are those that use mixed media: words, videos, photos, and graphics. By knowing how you want to present your message, you will also gradually know how to build your own brand.

edX

Image Credit: edX

If you can’t devote months to an online writing course, you can choose to enroll in UC Berkeley’s The Writing Process course. By devoting 3-5 hours per week, you can finish the whole course within a month.

The Writing Process course is devoted to professional writing. You will learn how to organize your work, structure them in a logical way while effectively delivering your message. The course will not only help you in improving your writing, but it will also help you in knowing how to write for a certain audience, drafting, and revising your work.

Writing for the web is very much different from traditional methods of writing. This is why UC Berkeley’s Writing for Social Media course is a great online class for those looking to improve their blog posts.

Unlike long narratives and essays, writing for social media means that your words need to immediately engage with your audience – and to keep their attention on what you’re saying. This course will help you to do that exactly. You will learn how to convey your message and at the same time, keep that engagement over time.

Udemy

Image Credit: Udemy

If you’re looking for a quick online writing course or a refresher, you can find lots of them on Udemy. Most of the free online writing classes we’ve found are an hour long, with the shortest being 35 minutes long.

1. On Writing

2. Secret Sauce of Great Writing

3. Make Your Writing Stand Out in Eight Easy Steps

4. Starting to Write

5. Essentials of Writing Content

6. Blogging Insight to Learn How to Write Better Blog Posts

These courses will not only help you in improving your writing, but some will even help you get over your writer’s block quickly. You will learn how to be more creative in the content you write, utilize keywords to earn foot traffic on your blog, identify what you lack as a writer and improve them over time.

You might also enjoy: