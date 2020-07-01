5 Popular Blog Topics to Earn Profit

There are hundreds of ways to make money on the internet, but blogging for a profit has been one of the most reliable, tried, and true ways of doing so for more than two decades. While many side gigs and full-time online endeavors come and go, blogging appears to be one of the few income-producing activities that will continue to earn a decent living for years to come.

Have you been wondering how you can jump in and take your share of the profits from this lucrative, 100 percent online job? If so, consider the following topics, some of which have been around for years and some of which are relatively new to the game. If there’s one thing that’s true about finding a profitable topic, it’s you have to follow the leaders to a certain extent but then carve out your own niche within those wider areas of interest.

Under each of the following five headings, we’ll discuss how you can get on board and choose a sub-category that is both relevant and profitable. But the first rule is to select a broad field of interest that you are already familiar with and about which you can generate plenty of content for several consecutive years.

Celebrity Gossip

There are two ways to make cash with a web log of your own in the long and short-term. Broad subjects like fitness and making money from home have been done to death. For new entrants into the market, it can take one to two years to begin turning a profit. In these evergreen sub-categories, you need to put in tons of time for many months before you begin to see financial results.

The other way to earn money as a blogger is to write topical current event content that has a very short shelf life. The downside is that you need to post fresh content almost daily. The upside is that you can begin to generate income from day one. Writing celebrity gossip columns every day or two makes it easy to build up an audience quickly. That’s because all the big-name stars already have built-in audiences who are willing to read anything they can find.

Reviews of Fitness Equipment

If health and exercise are topics you enjoy and have some specialized knowledge about, consider one of the hottest new niches for blogging enthusiasts in writing long-form, in-depth product reviews for fitness equipment. People routinely plunk down hundreds of dollars on products like these, which means they are thirsty for objective reviews before they choose a particular model or machine.

Spend a couple weeks studying the market and work your way through the categories of equipment types, comparing features and value points for each item. After a while, you’ll develop a fine level of expertise in the subject and will be able to generate lots of content in a short amount of time.

Student Loans

Every year, student loans are taken out to finance college, graduate school, or trade school education. It’s a complex marketplace and the average student needs help sifting through all the information, figuring out how to find the lowest interest rates, and more. If you have the ability to communicate clearly about the subject, can explain technical rules and financial information in plain language, and enjoy assisting people in this field, then starting a student loan blog could be your calling.

In today’s turbulent economic times, more and more college-age and mid-career adults are choosing to take out private student loans to finance their degrees. Private education debt has several advantages with regard to borrowing limits and other factors that make them the ideal way to pay for tuition, books, room, board, and related expenses. If you decide to opt for this topic area, be sure to offer specific, actionable information for new and returning students.

Job Search Topics

Those that are unemployed spend hours each day searching for jobs online. If you know the ins and outs of this general area, there’s money to be made. Consider choosing a niche like resume writing, interview coaching, how to fill out applications, how to find job openings, and other skills job seekers want to learn about. Consider including occasional content pieces about how to dress for success, how to handle tricky interview questions, and how to use temp agencies to snag permanent employment.

Gambling and Gaming

We love to play games and this subject area is one of the largest and one of the most competitive. If you decide to write about gambling and gaming, be sure to choose a narrow niche, learn as much as you can about it, advertise on social media, and be patient. It might take a year or more to break into the top rankings on search engines, but when you do, the income potential is quite high. Examples of niches include topics like how to win at keno, betting systems for roulette, poker strategies, blackjack hacks, how to find high payout slot machines.