Web Tools Bloggers Can Use for Easy Graphic Design in 2020

One of the most important things in blogging is engagement and retainment of readers. To achieve that, blogs employ several methods in creating a more engaging blog. This would include having a good blog design, unique content, and eye-catching graphics. While not everyone may be artsy enough to create graphics from scratch, there are graphic design tools on the web that are easy enough to use!

Check out the list of web tools we found that we think are great to use for your next blog graphic!

Photo Editor

Fotor is an online photo editing platform that anyone can use for free. Its photo editing feature is easy to use, especially for beginners. Images can be dragged and dropped, and the tools can be found on your left hand-side. You can easily adjust a photo’s brightness, contrast, lighting and more. You can also resize, crop, and even tilt the photo. If you’re looking for a quick fix, a 1-Tap Enhance feature is available. They also have an AI Photo Effect that can turn your photos into an art style! Fotor also has a collage maker feature that is very easy to use.

Picsart is another great web photo editing tool. Its features are geared more towards social media content which is why they have unique tools such as a meme generator, template editor, and background changer. Moreover, if you’re looking for images to use, they have a collection that are free to edit. The images usually come from fellow Picsart users as well.

Logo and Visual Designs

Canva is probably one of the most popular graphic design tools on the web right now. The platform provides tools that people can use to create logos, graphics for social media, presentations, and more. What’s great with Canva is that users are able to find a template they can work within the site’s template library. Simply search for the kind of graphic you want to use in your blog, pick a template, and you can easily put on texts and even change the colors of the template. Use of Canva is free but you can opt to avail their Canva Pro to get access to more templates and stock images.

DesignBold is like Photoshop but much simpler. The platform is great if you’re looking to create visual elements for your blogs as its resource library has over 20,000 templates. These templates are the ones that can be used on your posts, on your social media, create a logo or poster. Just drag and drop the images you want, add your own personal touch, and it’ll be looking like a professional designed it! DesignBold is free to use as well, with the option to avail a Pro plan to get access to their premium resources.

While other editing platforms do offer templates or designs for logos, it’s not really their focus. If you want a web tool that specializes on logos, Logaster is where you should go. Logaster is a free logo maker tool available on the web. With a huge database for fonts, icons, and graphics, there’s no doubt that you can create your own unique logo. Moreover, they describe the logo designs they provide as “generated by AI, approved by designers.” Another great thing about Logaster is that once you have your logo, Logaster can help you in putting the logo in different paraphernalia – like your social media pages, your business cards, email signatures, and more.

Color Scheme Generator

Editing tools are not the only graphic design tools essential for blogs. Making sure that the colors you are using complement each other are also important when it comes to design for bloggers. This is where color scheme generator tools like Coolors and Palleton come in. Coolors is a color scheme tool that comes up with color combinations quickly. The website provides you color combinations to choose from, and you decide your the colors you’ll use. Meanwhile, Palleton’s a color generator that gives you freedom to choose the type of combination you want to use: Monochromatic, Adjacent Colors, Triad, Tetrad, and Freestyle.

Infographics

Infographics are a great way to illustrate your points or message. In a blog, sometimes a post can be overwhelmingly wordy, and this is where infographics come in. Infographics are a great way to make your message concise, engage with the readers, and even add a touch of color on your blog. To create one, you’d usually need skills on Adobe programs such as Photoshop or InDesign. For non-designers, there are online tools such as Infogram or Piktochart to help you out! These two tools have a resource library where you can get your infographic templates from. While nothing beats graphic design expertise, the infographic templates they have are great and very easy on the eyes.

