5 Tips To Stay Safe Online For Bloggers

Blogging is an activity that requires people to sit in front of a computer for hours in a day. That includes researching for the topic they’ll write about, managing their blog, and reviewing their progress.

It’s a time-consuming process which means they can’t juggle everything they must do all at once.

And one thing that most bloggers take for granted is security. Because there’s only so much an anti-virus tool can do for your safety online.

In this post, we’ll discuss the best tips and advice to help keep you and your computer safe while blogging.

1. Lock your computer

It’s common to leave your laptop on the table with your friends at a public place while you go to the bathroom. And it’s also common for them or even strangers to fool around with your laptop if you don’t know how to lock it.

Using Windows, make it a habit to press ctrl + alt + del (ctrl + shift + power for Mac users) at the same time to lock your laptop. Also, do this even at home because you don’t want anybody messing around with your work.

2. Update your software

Make sure to always get the latest version of all the software in your computer. Malware and viruses prey on outdated tools. Therefore, going online while using software that’s not up to date is like inviting problems you can easily avoid in your life.

If you have lots of software installed, it’ll be difficult to keep track of all. That’s why you should use a superb software updater. This way, you can manage every update for each tool in a single place.

As a blogger, you also need to be mindful about updating the tools and plugins you’re using. This is especially true with WordPress in which vulnerabilities from plugins are more common than they should be.

A solution to keep your blog safe is to limit the number of plugins installed on your site. The rule of thumb is if there’s a way to not use a plugin to execute a task, don’t.

3. Beef up your security

As mentioned, anti-virus software won’t be enough to keep your laptop or desktop secure.

You need protection from malware too which you can get from anti-malware tools like Malwarebytes for Windows.

In fact, using an anti-malware tool of your choice alongside Windows Defender (which comes free with your copy of Windows 10) should be sufficient to keep you relatively safer compared to before.

Also, you can use a VPN service to help protect and obfuscate your online active from online threats and hackers. A tool like Getflix Smart DNS & VPN Service not only keeps your internet activity secure but also unlocks geo-restricted content so you can access streaming services exclusive to specific regions.

When it comes to your blog, you also need to use a security tool like Sucuri or Wordfence (for WordPress users) to keep it safe from attackers.

If you’re not attracting that more traffic just yet, you can sign up for their free accounts. However, once you’re getting thousands of monthly traffic, consider getting a paid subscription for your security tool. The price is worth keeping years worth of content safe and sound.

4. Backup your blog

As a failsafe, it’s best to use a backup service that periodically saves your blog. WordPress has BackupBuddy that you can install and activate on your site for free. However, to automatically backup your files, you need to pony up for a subscription.

For non-WordPress users, a site like Dropmysite is an excellent alternative to save a backup copy of your site.

The great thing about non-hosted backup tools is they save a copy of your blog on a different server. Therefore, if your server gets hacked, the tool won’t have any problem restoring your site back since the backup copy is not from the same server.

5. Keep your passwords strong

It’s best practice to update your passwords as often as you can.

It’s also better if you have unique passwords for your email, blog, social media, and others. This way, if one password gets compromised, you only need to replace that password while the rest remains safe.

And since it’s best to use different passwords, you may need to use a password manager software to keep track of them all. However, you need to be wary of the software you’ll use because once that gets hacked, then everything is at risk.

If you have other tips not mentioned above to help bloggers stay safe, comment them below!

