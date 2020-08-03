What Is the Best App for Scheduling Social Media Posts?

Scheduling social media posts is a known practice in social media marketing. Simply posting and promoting your content isn’t the goal of marketing. It’s making your posts visible to as many people as possible. To do this, the first thing you have to know is what is the best time to post – the best time being the time when most people are online. However, there are different social media platforms nowadays and each platform has a different “prime” time. Getting into social media marketing, this may be a little overwhelming at first. But this is also why social media scheduling apps exist.

There are tons of apps out there for managing your social media, and we’ll help you choose by listing down the best ones.

Choose the Best App for Scheduling Social Media Posts

Anyone who is familiar with social media management tools should be familiar with Hootsuite. It’s probably one of the first ones to exist when social media marketing was just starting out as a thing. With Hootsuite, you are able to manage different social media accounts like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube. After connecting your accounts, you can now start scheduling your posts and Hootsuite will post it for you when the selected time comes. However, what we really like about Hootsuite is its auto-scheduler feature. This feature lets Hootsuite decide for you the best time for your posts to get the best results in engagement. Of course, Hootsuite decides this on experience. Another great thing about Hootsuite is that you are also able to monitor and analyze your metrics on their website.

You can register for a free account in Hootsuite which allows you to manage 3 profiles. If you need more, you can always opt for their subscription plans: Professional, Team, and Business.

Download App on: Google | iOS

Sendible, in our opinion, is the best app for scheduling social media posts. It’s what you would call an all-in-one social media management tool. In fact, its scheduling feature is a sophisticated one. Like other apps, you can create individual posts and schedule them. In Sendible, you can also do them in bulk. Furthermore, as you continue posting, you can utilize the Smart Posts feature which allows you to easily tailor your posts, hashtags, and even emojis depending on the social media platform you’re posting to. And soon, when you are able to identify your best posts, you can schedule them in Sendible repeatedly to continuously boost your engagement and keep your socials active!

Sendible has a 14-day trial available for new users. After 14 days, you can choose to continue using the tool with their subscription plans.

Download App on: Google | iOS

If you want your socials to consistently deliver content and have your posts automated, MeetEdgar may be the perfect tool for you. It’s compatible with Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn. Other than composing your posts and scheduling them on the app, MeetEdgar is also able to create content for you. If you are sharing a link, the tool finds quotable lines in the link that you can share. Moreover, the app recycles past updates without duplicating the same message by creating variations of the update for you. Another feature we love about MeetEdgar is that it categorizes your posts. If you prefer your posts to have a variety, you can separate blog posts from promos, photos from text posts – and have the tool space out those posts for you so that they wouldn’t seem to repetitive.

MeetEdgar has a monthly subscription of $49/month.

Download App on: Google | iOS

For those who want a simple scheduling social media tool, Buffer is the one you’re looking for. It’s a straightforward scheduling tool that supports Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn. Unlike the ones we’ve mentioned above, Buffer is just a simple tool that doesn’t have too many complicated features. When you start, Buffer already has a preset schedule which posts four times a day. If you don’t prefer this, you can always customize your own. With Buffer, you are also able to manage multiple profiles – which means that you can also create unique posts that fit each social media platform best. Of course, since Buffer lets you manage multiple profiles, you can’t avoid getting confused by schedules. This is why this tool also has a calendar which gives you an overview of all your scheduled posts.

You can register for a free account in Buffer which allows you to schedule 10 posts ahead, and manage 3 profiles. They also have premium plans available that have more benefits.

Download App on: Google | iOS

Unlike the others we’ve mentioned above, Tweetdeck is exclusive to one social media platform: Twitter. If you are especially active on Twitter and most of your interactions are there, Tweetdeck is a great tool to keep track of your Twitter activity. If you have multiple Twitter profiles, you can see both accounts’ feeds, messages, and your interactions on the same screen. What’s more, all of it is happening real-time. You can also schedule your Tweets there directly, and you can easily switch between accounts to posts (since all you have to do is select the icon). However, the best thing about Tweetdeck is that it’s free!

