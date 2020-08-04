Depending on whom you ask, some influencers may tell you to be everywhere by leveraging multiple social media platforms.

Others, however, routinely advise you to focus on one thing instead, as deviating too drastically may cause you to become a jack of all trades and a master of none.

Meanwhile, you see countless YouTubers grow their subscribers in niches that you’re absolutely passionate about. And while you don’t really want to spread yourself thin, these popular channels keep bringing you back to the age-old question…

Should Bloggers Have YouTube?

Here’s my answer, right off the bat: Yes, but this really depends on your circumstances.

First, let’s highlight some basic (as well as not-so-obvious) information about social media in general…

It’s fair to say that people have increasingly embraced visual content over its text-only counterpart. People’s overall obsession with the likes of Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat only serve to drive the point home even further.

Now, here’s the kicker: Did you know that 79% of Americans are on social media as of 2020? This is up from only 10% back in 2008.

This surprising statistic could easily make us conclude that leveraging a platform like YouTube is a no-brainer.

While the thought of owning a popular YouTube channel is certainly enticing, you shouldn’t necessarily jump on every shiny object simply because of its potential viability and profits.

Simply put, don’t start a YouTube channel if you’re spreading yourself too thin. And if you’re treating your blog like a serious business, chances are you *are* pretty darn busy already.



So how can you manage a blog and a YouTube channel full-time? This all depends on a series of strategies.

If done correctly, you will be well on your way to building a popular YouTube channel in 2020, 2021 and beyond.

How to Start a YouTube Channel (Even If You Lack the Time or Skills)

Outsource your work. Many of us don’t like the idea of investing or spending money to grow our assets. Unfortunately, this often comes with the territory if you’re serious about growing and remaining successful long-term.

Let someone else help if you lack the time, the skills, and if you can afford to do so. For example, you could have video-editing skills but may feel uneasy about providing voicework for them.

A quick search for “Voiceover” on Fiverr reveals dozens of excellent workers who are happy to lend their voice for a reasonable amount. You can also set a pay range using the website’s robust filters, such as showing gigs between $5 and $10, for example.

This also serves as a reminder that you don’t necessarily need to show your face as long as the video remains highly engaging through other visual means (such as basic animation).

Four videos per month would quickly grow to dozens of them by the end of the year. Not bad for spending less than $100 each month (adjust your budget accordingly, of course).

Invite your blog readers to subscribe. Don’t just link to your YouTube channel passively on the sidebar. Instead, be persistent with some of the following:

Use a popup form (similar to an opt-in form) inviting users to your channel

Promote your channel at the start and/or end of your blog posts

Let your email subscribers know about it

Hold exclusive contests on your YouTube channel and announce them on your blog, thus encouraging readers to subscribe

Put it this way: If your life depended on your channel’s growth, wouldn’t you be much more active in your effort to grow it? Well, this is key; pretend that your life does depend on it.

Repurpose your blog content. You already researched the most recent article and even gathered some high-quality images for your blog. Why not convert this information into audio/video format?

Create a condensed version by summarizing the most important bits from your articles, then record (or outsource) this information and post it as your latest YouTube video.

Think of it as something that goes hand-in-hand, as it helps you build a habit and grow both outlets simultaneously.

Think of curious topics and questions. If you’re feeling a tad overwhelmed, think of easily-digestible questions and answer them in a series of regular videos.

The trick is to cover topics that are not very hard nor obvious, but rather useful enough to a beginner or an intermediate subscriber.

For example, if you run a marketing channel, avoid simple topics such as “What is SEO?” or “What is a WordPress blog?” Instead, dig deeper into something more specific such as, “How Much Money Do I Make With AdThrive?”

Likewise, someone in the car industry niche may answer a weekly question surrounding different car parts and tools.

React to popular YouTubers’ content. You may consider this a bit of a “hack,” but you’re merely leveraging a popular subject and a YouTuber’s name at the same time.

Let’s say that a relatively known vlogger discusses why online education doesn’t work as effectively as in-person learning…

You could then post a video reacting to said YouTuber’s opinion by explaining why you agree or disagree. Make sure to include the YouTuber’s name in your video’s title and description, as well as the main keywords surrounding the topic (Is Online Learning Worth it?)

Remember to remain cordial and respectful no matter how much you may disagree. Heck, this could even give you an opportunity to better connect with said YouTuber in the future.

This now brings me to the next point…

Prioritize networking and collaborating. Look, you don’t have to grow your audience all alone…

Follow YouTubers who are slightly more popular than you and genuinely befriend them; post meaningful comments on their videos, respectfully correct misinformation, always look out for them, and just be a good sport in general.

It’s not about kissing up, but rather about remaining a good human being, as you should always be.

When ready, ask this person if you could be a guest on their future video by lending your voice. You could optionally perform most of the work in exchange for an honest shoutout if you believe it’s worth your while. Repeat this several times per year for gradual success.

As I said above, put your efforts into YouTubers who are only slightly bigger than you as opposed to wildly popular people. Doing the latter is the equivalent of trying to draw a celebrity’s attention (it’s futile).

Replicate successful topics. As your YouTube channel grows, you’ll notice that certain videos perform much better than others. Leverage any popular video (topic) by exploring it further from a different angle.

For example, you may find that a video about “10 Ways to Make Passive Income” was relatively more successful than previous videos. Create a second video explaining even more ways to make passive income, or talk about the pros and cons of your previous suggestions.

It’s important to know which keywords your previous video used, as well as the time/day of the week it was published. While this won’t necessarily guarantee another popular video, you are drastically improving the chances of success.

Don’t rely exclusively on analytics tools. Experienced content creators love to abide by statistics and keyword research tools. While this is undoubtedly the right thing to do, remember that these services don’t always give light to popular / trending information – especially if a topic is not deemed popular enough.

For instance, certain topics are so specific that the only way to discover them is through repeat forum discussions. These are not necessarily too popular, but just good enough for your potential video to rank highly due to the lack of competition.

If there are roughly 50-100 people facing a specific issue on a monthly basis, this would translate to a healthy amount of views for you over time.

Subscribe to niche-related categories on places like Reddit, Quora, and other popular communities to discover obscure and semi-popular topics.

Conclusion:

So, again, should bloggers also grow on YouTube?

The main answer is yes, it’s generally recommended. However, identify everything you can reasonably execute from the above strategies…

Will you still be able to maintain your blog? Can you afford to outsource a few things if necessary? Are you able to work consistently and take the channel seriously? These questions will ultimately help you decide if YouTube is right for you.

The good news is that lacking a YouTube channel doesn’t necessarily spell ‘Doom.’ It may somewhat limit your audience or prevent you from bonding more closely, but a well-maintained blog can still deliver outstanding results and profits.

Cheers.