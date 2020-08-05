Have a favorite blog you want to be updated with? Want to notify your readers whenever you publish new content? A great way to do this is by notifications through email. Email marketing does not only help you publicize your content, but it also helps you retain readership. It reminds readers that your blog is active and that you are constantly putting out new content.

Most email notifications from blogs are shouldered by the ones who run the blog. For readers, keep an eye out for pop up windows, or sign-up forms anywhere on their website that lets you subscribe to their mailing list.

For bloggers, if you’re still not using one yet, install WordPress plugins that can automate sending post notification emails to your subscribers.

How to Get an Email From a WordPress Blog When a New Item Is Published

WordPress Email Plugins

Image Credit: Jetpack

One thing that we like about WordPress is the fact that you can install plugins easily. These plugins can customize or add features to your blog, and even enhance your blog. One of the most useful plugins for bloggers is the email plugins that automate your email marketing. There are several email plugins that you can install in your WordPress blog – you only have to choose depending on what you prefer. There are email marketing services that let you completely leave your mailing list into their hands, and there are those that are simple to use.

One of the most popular email plugins in WordPress (and built for WordPress) is MailPoet. Using the plugin is free as long as you have 2000 subscribers or less, exceed that and you can always upgrade to a Premium account. One of the reasons why MailPoet is such a popular choice for bloggers is that you can send your emails without leaving your WordPress dashboard. If you have an existing list of subscribers, you can easily export the CRM file. You can also just add forms to your website using widgets. Another great thing about MailPoet is its ease of use. Its email editor works with just drag and drop – creating your newsletter that much easier.

Another popular plugin used by WordPress users is Jetpack. Jetpack itself has different modules but for email notifications, we’re going to take a look at their subscription module. Unlike MailPoet, Jetpack does not have an email editor. It only enables your readers to sign up for a post and comment notifications of your blog. You cannot change the design of Jetpack’s emails, but if you’re not looking into something complicated, Jetpack is a great plugin. Moreover, Jetpack’s subscription module is free.

Setting Up Email Notifications

So how do you exactly set up email notifications for your blog?

The first thing you have to do is choose a plugin and install. In this case, let’s use MailPoet.

To set up notifications in MailPoet, you’ll have to go to Emails > Add New. After clicking Add New, a new page will show and you’ll see a box titled Latest Post Notifications. Click Set Up.

A new page will show up again, and you’ll be asked to select your preferred frequency for post notifications. You can choose a daily frequency, monthly, or even an immediate notification.

After selecting your frequency, you can then choose the template for your post notifications. You can choose from the templates they have, or you can import your own.

After you select your template, you can now create your post notification template and save.

Now you know how to get or send an email from a WordPress blog when a new item is published.