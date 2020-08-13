If you’re reading this, chances are you want to know how to start a profitable health and wellness blog.

Then again, it’s possible that certain doubts have also invaded your head in the process…

Should I even bother with such a saturated industry?

Do I even have the authority to blog about health and wellness?

Thankfully, most of our fears stem solely from insecurity and uncertainty. But how can we get rid of these issues unless we finally start the blog and truly give it our all?

Today’s article focuses on tackling this extremely popular industry and implementing the best ways to make it not only helpful for readers, but also insanely profitable and successful for you.

More Facts, Less Opinion

Health and wellness discussions are quite sensitive, as you’re effectively instructing people how to manage their wellbeing. This means you must never state anything sensitive unless you’re confident and can back up your claims.

In truth, the health and wellness industry is filled with things “that you heard someone say” or opinions passed down over several generations, all of which have now become myth.

Is it really true that nobody should eat past 7pm to keep a healthy weight? What about mayo, does it really give you acne as some people claim?

All in all, be sure to draw a clear line between opinion, myth, and undisputed facts. Link to recent studies, quote credible sources, and strive to prove (or disprove) any sensitive information disclosed on your blog.

Doing your due diligence leads to becoming an authority figure, which subsequently brings a higher potential for profits later down the road.

Make it Personal

It’s deeply rewarding when we, the readers, can personally relate to the author and vice versa. As the blog owner, it’s highly recommended that you always put yourself in your audience’s shoes.

But what if you’re having a hard time relating and are merely writing because you’re a subject matter expert? Thankfully, it’s likely that you can still find an angle to connect with your readers more personally one way or another.

Let’s say that you’ve always been a fit, successful athlete and you’re focusing on an overweight audience. While it may seem impossible to truly relate in this case, chances are you have more in common with readers than you might think.

For example, perhaps you’ve always had an unhealthy relationship with food.

Steve Cook, a famed personal trainer on The Biggest Loser, revealed that he always struggled with binge eating and making healthy choices (despite being athletic most of his life). As a result of not maintaining a good balance with food, combined with various societal pressures, he often starved himself followed by many days of binge-eating.

“After literally starving myself for weeks, I binge-ate behind closed doors because my body was not getting the nutrients it needed,” he shared with Shape.com.

Chances are you also know a close relative or a dear friend who has struggled with living a healthy life. This, right here, could help you relate to your audience in many ways.

Always remain personal, which means being mindful, respectful, and genuine when publishing content — as opposed to only striving for monetary compensation.

Incorporate Success Stories

Picture this scenario, and feel free to draw inspiration from it:

Every single Friday, you publish a new post detailing one of your readers’ personal success story (assuming they had given you prior consent, of course).

These stories talk about people’s struggles, highs and lows, why they kept “failing” in their mission to be healthy, and the lessons they have learned along the way.

And don’t forget to include plenty of before/after pictures, which tend to inspire many readers for one reason or another.

In contrast, you may occasionally post a rather sad story detailing how a reader’s loss of a loved one ultimately helped them overcome their demons.

The goal here is to inspire readers to reach or retain their goals. And what better way than to be deeply personal with things that we have all experienced?

Join Instagram or YouTube

Why do I mention these two social platforms, specifically? Well, because they are highly visual.

Your blog can most certainly survive without a social media presence, but it would be much more effective with one of these two running alongside it.

These platforms are excellent for retaining existing readers while gaining new ones in the process, all depending on how you treat them.

For instance, don’t simply post half-hearted content such as fitness / wellness quotes; keep readers engaged through relevant pictures of people (again, with permission) as well as delicious healthy meals.

Bring your social media presence to the next level by engaging your audience with questions, ranging from realistic to fun and hypothetical ones. And often encourage them to visit your blog or a specific page of interest; a call to action is crucial for long-term success.

Lastly, embrace paid advertising and don’t be afraid to invest a few dollars to help grow your audience faster. Instagram is especially friendly when it comes to this; simply convert to a Professional account from the main Settings page to get started:

This allows you to view each Instagram post’s analytics and helps you dissect your audience more closely. And as previously stated, you’d be able to set up advertising campaigns with a budget as low as $1 in the United States.

Affiliate Links and Product Placements Are Important

Some blogs are better off with traditional ad revenue while others are more suitable for product sales and commission.

There are countless health and wellness products which you can (and should) promote not necessarily on the blog itself, but rather as an email series.

Yes, the money is still in the list! Or rather, the money is in your relationship with the list.

Let me break down the above: Keep your blog relatively free of clutter by removing product promotions. Instead, keep the interface clean and dedicate its real estate only to content and for obtaining email subscribers. Include opt-in forms in places like:

On your homepage (above the fold, front and center)

In the middle or the end of every article

On your sidebar

This may sound obvious to anyone who’s been blogging for a while, but it still surprises me seeing the amount of websites that are still not doing this.

Don’t use your email list solely for promotions. In fact, use it for no-strings-attached content over 95% of the time. Remember, the relationship with your subscribers is what will ultimately make or break you.

I suggest you read several articles already available on BloggingPro for details on building a successful email list.

Honorable Mentions

Here are some quick tips on making your health and wellness blog even more profitable in the long-run:

Be specific and don’t just provide general advice. For example, dedicate an entire article to an obscure fruit and break down its nutritional contents. Explain why this food is good (or bad) for consumers…. with proof.

Guest blogging is still very much a thing. Spread your brand across relevant blogs and make yourself known to their visitors. Do I really need to state why this is effective?

Long-form or short-form content? You decide. While search engines generally enjoy long-form content a bit more, not every article necessarily benefits from this. Sometimes your readers are looking for a simple answer to a simple question, so dedicate certain articles to answering their concerns without stealing much of their time. A good idea is to regularly post Q&A articles.

Your Turn

Lastly, I personally suggest you save this very article, join fitness and wellness communities, subscribe to related YouTube channels, and keep expanding your knowledge. You’ve got this; go get them without breaking a sweat.