With everything that is going on in our world right now, maintaining a healthy mental state can be challenging. There are many issues that attack our beliefs, our morals, and even our own identity – and this can be burdening on our mental health. Racism, for example, is a form of trauma. In terms of racism issues that have been happening recently, the Black Lives Matter comes to mind. It is a global movement that aims to “to eradicate white supremacy and build local power to intervene in violence inflicted on Black communities by the state and vigilantes.” It is a movement that was founded in 2013, but it is a fight that has been happening for many years now. It is also a fight that anyone, even those who are not part of the Black community, can join.

One of the many ways that people help in supporting the movement is by sharing mental health resources. As mentioned before, racism is trauma. It’s even said that racially-motivated police violence can trigger PTSD-like trauma. If you want to support, you can be a source of healing to someone. Talk to someone, listen to them, or even create your own mental health blog and share your insights and wisdom. You can even share this post with them as we have compiled several mental health awareness blogs for Black people. We believe that even something simple as providing resources where people can find comfort is already a way of showing support.

Talkspace Voice is actually the blog of Talkspace, an online therapy program where you can talk with a therapist through texts, calls, or even in private chat rooms. Other than offering one-on-one therapy sessions to people (for an affordable price!), they also have a blog that covers various topics concerning mental health. They have articles that discuss depression, anxiety, and even about therapy. Moreover, their articles can cater to anyone – whether you’re LGBT, Black, POC, or a couple. Make sure to take a read on their article about Mental Wellness and the Black Lives Matter Movement.

Founded in 2014, Therapy for Black Girls is originally a blog created by Dr. Joy Harden Bradford, a psychologist. Today, the website has a directory of therapists you can find in your area, a podcast, and a community called the Yellow Couch Collective. The goal of Therapy for Black Girls is to bring attention and create a dialogue about the mental health of Black girls and women. This website is amazing for those who are looking for a community, as well as resources that discuss self-care and embracing your own identity. Try reading their article on The Black Girl’s Guide to Self-Care.

The Mighty is actually a digital community where users can share their own experiences on mental health. It is a great site where people can visit and connect with people who may be going through the same things as them. Mike Porath, the founder of The Mighty explains that they want to “improve the lives of people facing disease, disorder and disability.” They cover over 600+ topics about health, and they also have content that talks about parenting, events, and even the news. Some create blog posts, and some just share their thoughts. Take a look on this article that talks about How I’m Preserving My Mental Health as a Black Woman in America.

Image Credit: Happiful Magazine

Happiful Magazine is a UK-based magazine available both in print and digital. They are a monthly magazine that is dedicated to mental health and self-care. They cover topics such as anxiety, relationships, health concerns, and more. According to their website, their magazine’s mission is to “create a healthier, happier, more sustainable society”. They hope to break the stigma of mental health in society and to provide support and positivity to their readers. Try taking a look at their works starting with, 12 Things You Didn’t Know Could Be Symptoms of Anxiety.

Other than publishing articles, they also have a directory of therapists that their readers can talk to if they want to.

For anyone who is looking for comfort, Mind and The Gap is a great blog to look into. The author describes her blog as something that won’t fix the reader. Rather, it is “to bring some comfort to anyone who may need it, whether that be because you are struggling yourself, or are struggling to support someone else.” It talks about various topics, all focusing on wellbeing. Some examples are preparing for your first appointment, depression, anxiety, and even how to ground yourself. The blog is a great resource for anyone who is suffering from mental illnesses, or someone who wants to help someone else that is suffering from it.

There are various other blogs out there that talk about mental health awareness. There are also other websites and resources that also cater to those looking for help and support. In fact, the Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA) released a list of mental health resources for the Black community.