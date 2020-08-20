8 Inspiring Architecture Blogs

Architecture, in its very sense, is art. Even creating a blog about architecture requires some artistic eye, and of course, relevant experience.

These architecture blogs are great for many purposes: a person looking for inspiration, an artist looking for a ‘real-world art application’, a student looking for a collaboration, and more. Simply, anyone could visit these blogs just to marvel at and be awed at the greatness of art in structures.

Here are some of the best and most inspiring architecture blogs on the internet:

The Veterans

ArchDaily

This is one of the most popular Architecture blogs on the internet. It is a source of tools and knowledge for architects and aspiring architects in the world. It features the latest projects and trends in the industry. Architects from all over the world send in their latest works for which the content creators of the blog curate and publish them as a database.

Image Source: ArchDaily

Dezeen

More like a magazine than a blog, it is considered as the most top-notch architecture magazine in the world. This is the inspiration for many startup blogs, digests, and journals about architecture. It features articles and works by renowned architects and firms in the world.

Image Source: Dezeen

The Young and Inspirational

Unhappy Hipsters

It is unclear why architects are normally tagged as “hipster” even when they don’t want to be. Nevertheless, Unhappy Hipsters is one of the best blogs for interior design and home improvement. Lest one forgets, interior design is just as essential as the exterior architecture of a structure. Interior design gives the color to a black-and-white sketch.

The Unhappy Hipsters blog discusses architecture in a different light compared to others which are more technical. This blog gives architecture content a more functional and artistic aesthetic. It talks about dream-dwellings like they know what goes on in a reader’s mind.

Image Source: The Unhappy Hipsters

This blog discusses furniture like nobody’s business. It also touches up about a lot of stain-cleaning tips. Which materials could be used for what? What is this wood best used for? Metal or wood for roofing frames? Which kinds of houses are great for the elderly? From turf laying to deck building, Unhappy Hipster has got it covered.

Architizer

More than just a blog, Architizer is a media company that provides tools and inspiration for architects and artists. The original goal of the Architizer is to provide a platform for project-sharing and inspiration-giving for young and inspired architects all over the world. Their vision is to provide betterment for structures, cities, and eventually, the world.

Image Source: Architizer

The blog features interesting projects from different individuals and groups of architects. By providing an entry that will be featured in the blog, firms are also featured on a list of Architizer’s Recently Featured and Recommended teams and companies. This allows for the professional exposure of both large-scale and small-time firms.

The blog also features specialized products, including furniture, fixtures, and even building materials from manufacturers from different parts of the globe.

Young Architect

This is one of the blogs that should be commended for its mission in inspiring young artists and architects in the world. For its fresh and interesting perspective of architecture as a career and life goal, the Young Architect is quite popular in the architecture blogosphere.

Image Source: The Young Architect

The Young Architect blog features conferences, competitions, virtual study groups, and more. It even features architecture graduate programs students could explore for their future. The blog even gives tips to employers on how to hire young architects and what traits they should look out for.

Even better, the Young Architect blog features several brilliant young architects who also have blogs of their own. It also featured great women in the industry. Also, there is a gallery of incredible architecture featured in Hollywood movies.

The Angry Architect

Launched in 2013, this website is a great read for people looking for humor, aside from a career inspiration. The Angry Architect is quite popular, especially in some of its social media platforms, and is famously invited to write for other blogs and magazines.

Image Source: The Angry Architect

Admittedly, The Angry Architect’s Web design does need some professional to advice. But the content created by this young, unnamed architect is enough inspiration for any novice and frustrated artist. Created as an architecture blog, the Angry Architect’s content turned into an architectural critique using humor and jokes to soften the blows of his reviews.

The Architecture Life

Life of An Architecture Student

The web design of the blog is interestingly minimalistic – very true to the nature of modern architects. The content of the Life of An Architecture Student Blog is very similar to the humor of the Angry Architect’s blog. But these are made by various students from different parts of the world.

Image Source: Life of An Architecture Student

It’s a forum type blog where students, novices, future students could post their queries, concerns, and even tips about architecture as a career and degree program of choice. They also discuss books to read for technical, inspirational, and artistic influences.

There are also articles exploring architecture as an artform, architectural storytelling, creative processes, and more. There are features for the best colleges for architecture in this blog, made by professors, students, and professional architects.

Life of an Architect

Of course, the life of an architect is so much more different than the life of an architecture student. These are two different blogs exploring these two different topics. However, the concepts of the two websites are almost the same albeit created by different authors.

Image Source: The Life of An Architect

Written by a seasoned architect, the blog pretty much discusses architecture in its every nook and cranny. He even has a few articles intended for architecture interns. He discussed how to create a great resume, how much architects are paid, and more.

Humor is still number one on the list. This website finds the humor in architecture as a career. However, it still discusses content about much more serious stuff like leadership, culture, tools, and more. The Life of an Architect blog also has a podcast.