Inspiring Real Estate Blogs You Should Read

Creating a real estate blog is not a small matter, especially when it is a website that features your craft. It is best to think of a blog as a profile or portfolio for buyers. The blog, which features your previous listings, real estate tips, and vast knowledge and experience could provide some credence and trust for the buyer.

There is increasing the pressure not only in improving the skills for selling but also honing the craft of creating a real estate blog. However, there should be no cause for alarm as there are many inspiring real estate blogs out there that would help you with what you need.

Research, research, and research

Image Source: Zillow

Researching is one of the most daunting tasks any real estate agent must do. The agent must know a multitude of things about an area or location, available houses within the neighborhood, and even statistics about these properties (like the number of days on the market, etc). Multiple online blogs could help with this information.

Zillow, among other blogs, helps anyone to find houses for sale online. Or, for additional listings, you could even sign up for a Zillow account. The Zillow website provides a map of the US where houses are currently available. The website also indicates the price range, details, and location of a house. Also, if there isn’t any house on your current listing that your clients fell in love with, finding another house to show them is a great idea.

The website also provides reviews for real estate agents. An additional presence online can help in improving credibility. With the knowledge that another buyer had a great experience with a real estate agent, it gives new buyers the confidence and the comfort to give trust to a website recommended agent.

Virtual House Tours and Features

One of the best reasons why real estate blogs are important for sellers is that it is an online portfolio. Through the platform, real estate agents could present the best features of a property through a gallery of photos. Virtual tours or 360-degree landscape images are incredible ways to give buyers a feel or look-through of a property. Remember, for many buyers, virtual house tours help in saving time in finding a house to buy. It helps reduce time wasted on visiting a house.

Mylene Merlo is a San Diego real estate agent that is best known for her blog. It might be a good idea to be inspired by her work and how she presents her listings. She has countless photos of the property, and she lists upgrades and technologies unique to the property. She also narrates the highlights of the location (nearby schools, churches, supermarkets, parks, etc).

One of her interesting marketing strategies is to show houses that she already sold and even feature the short amount of time it was in her listing. This helps in letting buyers know that nice houses are bought easily and are bought fast.

Finding a Perfect Forum

Forums can be a great place to learn about real estate sales. Experts on the field could give an insight into how the industry functions. Tips on ups and downs, closing deals, finding listings, and more could always be asked in an open and constructive forum.

Websites like CREonline are examples of these forums. There is a multitude of topics and discussions that real estate agents can join in to read or to join for ponderings. It is very helpful to have that support from a group of people who know all the dealings in a real estate sale.

Image Source: CREOnline

Understanding Policies

Nobody wants to overstep the law and since properties are such critical investments, learning about policies is important. Reading up some articles from the National Association of Realtors is a big help when trying to sell homes.

Image Source: National Association of Realtors

This website is a good read because it provides different insights on laws, and real estate policies. It even provides insight on possible violations of real estate agents (and even homeowners) could mistakenly commit.

Not only that, but the National Association of Realtor’s website also provides learning opportunities. This includes leadership training, conferences, certifications, and more. Getting all those appropriate certificates could help any real estate agent join in on the ‘big leagues’

Close that Deal!

Help your buyers close the deal by aiding them with all that they need to close a deal on a mortgage. This includes opening an escrow account, applying for insurance, and hiring an attorney. There is simply no sense in offering them houses to buy when they do not have all the requirements to buy one. It is also important to let them understand the interest payments and other fees included from inspecting to finally buying a home.

Learning about the financial aspect of real estate is one of the most important skills that should be understood. Not only is it about the sales and the taxes, but it is also about letting the clients understand how important property investments are. The Bigger Pockets blog is a helpful tool in giving clients a clear picture of the financial benefits of property investments.

Image Source: BiggerPockets