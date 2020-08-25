How to Promote Your New Blog

Creating a new blog can be a wonderful feeling, especially if you’re writing about a topic that personally interests you. You’ve likely got a few posts already loaded, and you’re eager to build momentum—whether you’re interested in making money or just building a loyal audience.

The next step is blog promotion, the art of making your blog more visible and more popular. But what steps should you take to do this, and which strategies are most effective?

Why Blogs Need Promotion

First, let’s cover why your blog needs promotion in the first place. Many new bloggers believe that if their blog is good enough, it will generate attention all on its own. Unfortunately, this isn’t always the case. Your blog may have some of the best-written and most universally appealing content in the world, but if there aren’t any people to discover it, it’s never going to build momentum. Think of it like this: if you bury treasure in the middle of a secluded area, nobody’s going to find it unless you point them in the right direction.

Once you have a steady stream of traffic or a small base of loyal readers, the quality of your content can facilitate ongoing growth. But you still need some initial effort in promotion and marketing if you want to start with that seed.

Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Link Building

One of the best approaches is to rely on search engine optimization (SEO), and by extension, link building. SEO is a collection of different strategies that combine to help you achieve one goal: getting your site to rank higher in search engines. This is beneficial because it improves your brand visibility and will almost certainly net you more organic traffic from everyday searchers.

To be successful in SEO, you need to improve the relevance of the content on your site and boost the authority of your domain. To improve the relevance of your content, you’ll need to optimize your posts and core onsite content with keywords and phrases that are relevant to your target audience; it also helps if those keywords aren’t hotly contested by your competitors.

To improve the authority of your domain, you’ll need the help of link building. The idea here is to establish links pointing to your domain, which in turn will increase your site’s perceived trustworthiness (and therefore your page rankings). Most bloggers do this by writing high-quality guest posts on external publishers’ websites, favoring publishers with high authority scores of their own. This is also a great way to generate referral traffic, so it functions like two strategies in one.

Monitor your efforts with a backlink checker, so you can objectively measure which links and publishers are working best for your goals. And keep in mind that SEO is a long-term strategy; you won’t see results in the first week, but if you keep investing in the right modes of development, this can be a powerful channel for traffic generation.

Social Media Marketing

In addition to SEO, you can try social media marketing. The idea here is to leverage social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to build an audience and direct that audience to your blog. You can include the URL to your blog in your profile descriptions on these platforms, then produce content regularly that your followers will want to see. For example, you can turn your posts into an infographic and share it, or tease your upcoming posts.

To be successful here, you’ll need some way to stand out from the crowd, since social media is rife with self-promoters. You’ll also need to give back to the community; go out of your way to reach out to new people and provide genuinely helpful information and advice.

Email Marketing

Email marketing is a marketing strategy with a potentially enormous return on investment (ROI). This is because email marketing is so cheap and easy to manage. Once you start getting signups and collecting email addresses, you can promote your content easily to those followers and bring them to your site.

Pay Per Click (PPC) Advertisements

If you’re interested in faster, more reliable results, you might try pay per click (PPC) advertising through platforms like Google or Facebook. Here, you’ll pay only for the clicks you actually generate, so you’re practically guaranteed to get initial traffic with this method.

Try to use a combination of these different promotional angles, if you can. Each of them has distinct advantages and disadvantages, so using a diverse blend of tactics can balance them out. Just make sure you’re also investing enough time and energy to make your blog as high-quality and appealing to your audience as possible, or no amount of promotion will be able to redeem you.