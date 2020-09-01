Tech Startup – 5 Potential Ideas to Explore and Develop

These days, every business company wants its share of the digital market. So many startup ideas are already taken and implemented that it seems like there are no original concepts left. Don’t worry, the Light IT company can help you with some inspiration, as well as realizing your ideas in software solutions.

It is true that the IT market is full of different participants, products, services, etc. However, this fact does not mean that there is no room for a newcomer. There are many areas with high demand for new products or with unresolved problems that await effective solutions. Let’s take a look at five industries that may give you new ideas for your tech startup.

1. Solution for the delivery industry

Even without the pandemic, the delivery industry has always needed new and improved solutions. With sufficient investments, you can enter this area with a modern delivery company that uses state-of-the-art technologies, such as drones and self-driving vehicles. As an alternative, you may provide an improved software solution for existing companies. An enterprise management system with specific customizations to track vehicles, order deliveries, inventory, fuel, and other operational aspects would be most welcome in this area.

2. Self-learning chatbot



Almost all industries seek to integrate AI-enhanced chatbots into some aspects of their customer relation routines. You may offer a helpful self-learning solution that can use new advances in Machine Learning to adapt to any area of use. You can develop it as an “all-in-one” bot for voice or text communication. The variant is a jack of all trades focused on versatility and maximum applicability.

Alternatively, you may implement a modular structure where customers may build a bot for themselves by picking industry-specific modules, various personas, voice packs, etc. This approach would be very appealing to the target audience who will be able to affect the result they get and will enjoy this participation in bot construction.

3. Online education platform

E-learning is another highly popular area these days. There are tons of learning materials scattered across the web, which opens several opportunities for startups. The simplest would be an aggregator for such online courses that can gather and categorize information and serve as a portal for learners. You may add the review, rating, and comment features so that the users may share their thoughts about the courses they have taken.

A more complex and demanding option is a full-functioning e-learning platform with a wide range of materials, skilled teachers, trusted certificates, partnerships with higher education institutions, and so on. This startup would require a lot of investments, but it has much more potential in terms of profits and market value.

As a variant, you may use the modern popularity of different lifestyle and performance coaches. Usually, their programs are already adapted to the video format and do not require additional materials in the form of audio files or e-books.

The main challenge here is winning the trust of potential users. You must use clever marketing strategies, hire reputable experts, maybe recruit some influencers, and use other means of media promotion. You must convince the target audience that your platform provides at least the same high-quality education as “offline” schools. Moreover, it has all the benefits of distance education, including a much wider range of subjects, better materials, and more. People would love having an opportunity to learn something new that is available from their smart devices.

4. Human resource platform

The format of an online aggregator is an excellent base for numerous startup ideas. For example, you may offer a job search website for a particular geographic area or for a selected range of professions. You may design a web application with reviews on companies and workplaces from verified users. If you are feeling lucky and have a lot of determination, you may even start a freelance platform like Upwork.

5. Radio and podcast application

The availability of wireless earphones and smart devices that can stream sound resulted in the popularity of podcasts and the return of radio as a fan-favorite listening. This is another lucrative area for an aggregator app. Offer users a software solution that collects and categorizes thousands of podcasts, notifies about new episodes, and provides suggestions based on listening history for each user.

As an alternative, make a few changes and provide a radio aggregation app with similar functionality. Think of user convenience and integrate search, favorites, rating, offline listening, and other demanded features, and you get a bestselling application like this. This startup may even become a start for your personal radio station with original content, memorable hosts, and lucrative advertisement contracts from large companies.

Final words

As you see, there are countless opportunities and many industries waiting for your startup ideas. The main rule is to research the market, define the target audience, and find the core feature that will differentiate your idea from competitors. Even if you enter the market with many similar solutions, always remain unique while taking the best from your rivals.

